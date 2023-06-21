Meet Africa’s Katie Taylor who was banned because of sport’s gender wars

It is almost a year since Zambia clinched World Cup qualification for the first time.

However, it took FIFA another six months to finally confirm whether their best player could join her team-mates on their historic odyssey.

Meet Barbra Banda – African sport’s answer to Katie Taylor, boasting an amateur boxing career so impressive she had to stop because there was nobody left to fight with.

And, like the darling of Bray, Banda, a graduate of dusty Lusaka streets is a dual star. At 23, she has notched an incredible 22 international goals in just 10 appearances, including the only back-to-back hat-tricks ever scored by a woman at the Olympics.

Like Taylor, who was once refused permission to step into the ring because she was a woman, last year Banda was denied the chance to feature in the African Cup of Nations.

When it emerged that her natural testosterone levels exceeded limits set by the Confederation of African Football, her participation in the tournament was scrubbed, with Zambia and CAF blaming each other for her exclusion.

Her story is a case loosely echoing that of South African middle-distance star Caster Semenya and, indeed, Namibian 400m duo Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi.

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 21st June

After initially taking some medication to reduce testosterone levels, Banda, and others, were offered a course of hormone suppression treatment, but all declined.

Anyone who has followed the Semenya case can appreciate the intense personal trauma involved; Human Rights Watch were prompted to come to her defence.

Mercifully for Banda, and thankfully for fans of the sport in which she thrives, FIFA delivered a verdict last January which, for most, exuded common sense.

Others will glance askew at yet another modern morality tale gone wrong and exploit it for their own skewed cultural attacks.

“It’s a very complex topic and there are many, many people who have their views on it,” according to FIFA’s chief women’s football officer Sarai Bareman of an issue that not only involves gender, but race, too.

“As FIFA, our role is to take all those views into consideration, because we really have to understand every view – the research, evidence, individual situations, the human rights side of things – and we have to factor all of that in before we can take any decisions.

“It’s a big decision, and it’s going to have a big impact for many people.”

Ironically, Banda did not feature when last July’s AFCON quarter-final penalty shoot-out win against Senegal in Casablanca confirmed them as one of the first 2023 qualifiers – the first landlocked African nation to reach the finals.

Their ascension to the world stage is a fitting tribute to their lasting commitment to the sport, as the Copper Queens were one of the pioneers of the women’s game on the continent in 1982.

Last year, Bruce Mwape’s side achieved notable success in winning the Council of South African Football Associations championship in September; Banda scored the winner against South Africa.

Their squad is littered with talent, and electrifying pace. Vera Pauw picked them as apt candidates to replicate the style of play Ireland will face in their potentially defining group game against a relatively superior Nigerian side on July 31.

The sold-out Tallaght crowd can admire the elegance of midfielder Grace Chanda, the dazzling pace of Xiomara Mapepa, the trickery of Evarine Katongo and the rangy ex-Olympian 400m runner, Racheal Nachula.

Racheal Kundananji is second on the scorer’s charts in the Spanish league.

But everyone will be watching out for Banda.