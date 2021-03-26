McGuinness aims to plot new course for next generation of U-21s

It has been difficult to escape the U-21 European finals on the big screens in Ireland’s team hotel in Wrexham this week but if they’re to reach the next one, Mark McGuinness will be to the fore.

Had Jim Crawford’s side beaten Iceland in November, they would have faced Russia in last night’s finals opener, rather than preparing for a friendly against Wales today.

Arsenal centre-back McGuinness earned promotion from the U-19s towards the business end of the U-21 tilt, making his debut in Luxembourg a few days after a play-off spot was put beyond them.

This week’s showpiece in Slovenia will only crystalise how Ireland squandered their qualification chance, especially raising questions about the wisdom of extracting key players for a Nations League game in Wales, but McGuinness is part of the new generation.

The Slough native declared his allegiance at 15 and gained early vindication by featuring for Ireland at the U-19 Euros in 2019, a tournament England failed to qualify for.

On the club front, 19 games this season on loan at Ipswich Town represents a solid introduction to men’s football for a player who turned 20 in January.

“My dad, John, is from Derry and there was interest from Northern Ireland and England but the Republic was always the first country on my list,” said McGuinness, unsure if his lineage stretches to a connection with famous Foylesider Martin.

“Ever since I came into that Irish culture and environment, I’ve wanted to stay. The last group of U-21s did fantastically well and we want to prepare for our campaign with a good performance and result against Wales.”

Ireland don’t start their quest to reach the 2023 finals until September’s double-header away to Bosnia-Herzegovina and Luxembourg. This week’s camp and friendly in Wrexham is their first activity in four months and will be supplemented by a summer tournament in Spain.

Crawford is still banking on Mipo Odubeko being involved despite the West Ham United striker’s continued absence from the international set-up. Unlike senior boss Stephen Kenny, his former assistant doesn’t have dispensation to travel back and forth to the UK.

“I need to meet Mipo,” Crawford admitted. “It’s times like this that you see why it’s important to travel over, not just to watch games but to get into the clubs to meet our players. It’s vital to have that cup of tea with them, build a connection and see what motivates them.”

IRELAND (probable) – B Maher (Bray Wanderers); L O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers), M McGuinness (Ipswich), A Omobamidele (Norwich City), L Richards (Wolves); L Connell (Queen’s Park), Louie Watson (Derby County); G Kilkenny (Bournemouth), Jonathan Afolabi (Dundee), C Noss (Borussia Mönchengladbach).





Online Editors