McGoldrick, Stevens and Whelan on shortlist for FAI player of the year award

Enda Stevens and Glenn Whelan have both been nominated alongside David McGoldrick for the 2019 FAI Senior Player of the Year award

Sheffield United duo David McGoldrick and Enda Stevens, alongside Fleetwood Town's Glenn Whelan, have made the shortlist for the FAI's 2019 senior player of the year award.

The nominees for all of the 2019 'Three' FAI International Awards have been confirmed, with veteran midfielder capping off a productive few days after signing a new deal with League One side Fleetwood on Monday.

Stevens and McGoldrick both enjoyed strong seasons to help Sheffield United to a ninth place finish in the Blades' first season back in the Premier League.

Katie McCabe, Denise O’Sullivan, Louise Quinn have made the shortlist for the senior women's award.

Katie McCabe joins Louise Quinn and Denise O'Sullivan on the shortlist for the 2019 FAI Senior Women's player of the year award. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Katie McCabe joins Louise Quinn and Denise O'Sullivan on the shortlist for the 2019 FAI Senior Women's player of the year award. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Shamrock Rovers' international ace Jack Byrne, meanwhile, joins Dundalk duo Sean Gannon and Chris Shields have been nominated for the League of Ireland award.

The FAI have stated that due to the outbreak of Covid-19, the awards ceremony - in it's 30th year - will not take place due to social distancing restrictions after being originally postponed earlier this year.

The 'Hall of Fame' and 'Special Merit' recipients will be announced next week along with the winners of each category.



2019 FAI International Awards Nominations



Senior Men's International Player of the Year: David McGoldrick, Enda Stevens, Glenn Whelan

Senior Women's International Player of the Year: Katie McCabe, Denise O’Sullivan, Louise Quinn



Young International Player of the Year: Alan Browne, Josh Cullen, Callum Robinson

'Three' International Goal of the Year: Conor Hourihane v Georgia, Lee O’Connor v Sweden, Troy Parrott v Sweden

Under-21 International Player of the Year: Aaron Connolly, Lee O’Connor, Dara O’Shea

Under-19 Men's International Player of the Year: Jonathan Afolabi, Will Ferry, Lee O’Connor

Under-19 Women's International Player of the Year: Sadhbh Doyle, Megan Mackey, Roisin McGovern

Under-18 Men's International Player of the Year: Adam Idah, Jason Knight, Oisin McEntee

Under-17 Men's International Player of the Year: James Furlong, Joe Hodge, Andrew Omobamidele

Under-17 Women's International Player of the Year: Shauna Brennan, Eabha O’Mahony, Jessica Ziu

Under-16 Men's International Player of the Year: Colin Conroy, Ben McCormack, Gavin O'Brien

Under-16 Women's International Player of the Year: Kerryanne Browne, Della Doherty, Aoife Horgan

Under-15 Men's International Player of the Year: Evan Ferguson, Glory Nzingo, John Ryan

Under-15 Women's International Player of the Year: Aoife Cronin, Ellen Molloy, Jessie Stapleton

SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year: Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), Sean Gannon (Dundalk), Chris Shields (Dundalk)

Intermediate Player of the Year: Alan McGreal (Crumlin United), Dave O’Leary (Avondale United), Conor Tourish (Letterkenny Rovers)

Junior International Player of the Year: Jordan Buckley (Usher Celtic), Sean Guerins (St Michaels), Kieran McDaid (Buncrana Hearts)

Colleges & Universities International Player of the Year: Dean Kelly (IT Carlow), Maurice Nugent (NUI Galway), Rob Slevin (University College Cork)

Schools International Player of the Year: Brandon Bermingham (St Mary’s Diocesan School, Drogheda), Josh Honohan (St Francis College, Rochestown), Niall O’Keefe (De La Salle College, Wateford)

Football For All International Player of the Year: Laurence Bryan (Street League), Thomas Donogher (Powerchair), Dillon Sheridan (Cerebral Palsy)

Online Editors