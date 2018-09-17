McClean eyes speedy return from pain of wrist injury

James McClean will start back into non-contact training today, with the Derryman hoping to return to action ahead of Ireland's double header with Denmark and Wales.

The Stoke player was back on home turf yesterday working for Eir Sport as a pundit at the EA Sports Cup final.

And he provided more detail on the wrist fracture he suffered in training ahead of Ireland's UEFA Nations League began.

He explained that it was an accidental training ground collision with Stephen Ward that struck him down.

"It was an everyday fall in training," said McClean.

"I fell heavily and I knew straight away because I'd heard the crack and my hand was flopping. It was frustrating. The legs are working perfect, but it's the hand (that isn't)."

McClean underwent surgery straight away and medics indicated that he was facing a six-week spell on the sidelines.

That exact prognosis would rule the player out of the crunch October internationals - Denmark and Wales visit Dublin on October 13 and October 16 respectively.

But McClean is optimistic that he can beat the timelines and play a part.

"I'm 10 to 11 days now post surgery and we're getting there," he said.

"It's just frustrating, but I can't wait to get back playing as quick as possible. They say six weeks, but I'm hoping for a lot better."

Meanwhile, Portsmouth are waiting for news on an injury suffered by former Derry player Ronan Curtis on Saturday.

Curtis returned from a trip with the Irish squad to create both goals for Pompey in a 2-1 win at Peterborough to overtake the hosts and go top of the table to continue the outstanding start to his career in England. But he limped off with a foot injury in the final minute.

Indo Sport