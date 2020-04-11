| 17.1°C Dublin

McCarthy's exit money tainted by John Delaney's dodgy deals - he should hand his million back

Tommy Conlon

Mick McCarthy should hand back the million plus that he’s getting for going. The money is rightfully his but almost certainly it wasn’t rightfully given.

He is entitled to it as per his contractual agreement and he has done nothing wrong. But it was not the FAI who agreed to these terms, it was John Delaney who reportedly agreed to them. This was in November 2018. In September 2019 Delaney left the FAI, discredited and disgraced. McCarthy had unknowingly agreed terms and conditions with someone who now stands suspected of malpractice.

These terms included a yearly salary of €1.2m, a bonus of €1m if Ireland qualified for Euro 2020, and a €1.2m ‘exit payment’ after he made way for his appointed successor, Stephen Kenny.

