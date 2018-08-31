McCabe and Kiernan star as Republic crush Northern Ireland in final World Cup qualifier

Katie McCabe and Leanne Kiernan both scored twice as the Republic of Ireland cruised past Northern Ireland in final qualifying game for the 2019 Women's World Cup in Tallaght Stadium this evening.

The Republic were already out of contention for qualification for next year's tournament after slipping to an agonising 1-0 defeat in Norway in June, while Northern Ireland were long out of the running having won only one game throughout the campaign.

The teams first met just under a year ago at the start of the qualification process, the Republic running out 2-0 winners on that ocassion, and Colin Bell's side were even more dominant in the final game of the

President Michael D Higgins was in attendance to watch a first half the Republic dominated, controlling both possession on territory, Leanne Kiernan scoring her side's first goal after just three minutes, latching on to a long ball forward and floating it perfectly over the onrushing goalkeeper.

Captain Katie McCabe finished superbly just minutes later with perhaps the pick of the goals, taking the pass from Rianna Jarrett first time and firing into the top corner to give her side the ideal start.

The trend of the Republic's dominance continued in the second half as McCabe got her second, Northern Ireland conceding a clumsy penalty and the Arsenal Ladies star made no mistake from the spot, again leaving goalkeeper Burns powerless to limit the damage to the scoreboard.

Kiernan came within inches of what would have been a deserved hat-trick, getting in behind the Northern Irish defence yet again but this time her finish came crashing off the post and into the arms of the goalkeeper.

The game ultimately petered out into the dead rubber that it was, the Republic finishing their campaign on a strong note but will undoubtedly frustrated to miss out on qualification that had earlier seemed within their grasp.

Watch McCabe's spectacular effort for Ireland's second goal below.

Online Editors