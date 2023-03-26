Mbappé says France have done their homework on ‘good player’ Evan Ferguson

FRANCE captain Kylian Mbappé says the World Cup runners-up have done their homework on Irish teenager Evan Ferguson ahead of Monday's Euro qualifier in Dublin as the Paris St Germain star rates Ferguson as "a good player".

And coach Didier Deschamps has also identified Brighton man Ferguson as a "threat" to his side as France come to Dublin looking to build on their 4-0 win over the Netherlands on Friday night.

Ferguson will make his competitive debut for Ireland if selected against France while their captain, Mpabbé, has a target of his own, closing in on Michel Platini's tally of 41 international goals. But both the French skipper and manager tipped their hat to Dubliner Ferguson.

“We saw some clips of him. It’s his first season as a striker, an important striker for that team. But we hope tomorrow that it is not good for him, we want to win and we want to do a good job. But he is a good player," Mbappé said of Ferguson.

Deschamps also noted the threat from Ferguson as this Ireland side moves on from the one he faced at Euro 2016.

"It’s true there are lots of different players in the Ireland team, if I think back to 2016, I remember we were losing 1-0 at half time, that was a round of 16 game, that was a difficult one. There is a new generation now with new players, Ferguson poses a threat, he is a good player, [Mikey] Johnston as well has joined the team, it is a mix of young and experienced players," added Deschamps.

“It’s true that I think Ireland have this enthusiasm, this determination which is part of their football DNA but that is not everything, they also have quality, they are capable of playing on the ground. You also have to mention the support they have that will push their team forward. I am expecting a high level match, but the same as Friday [against Holland], we want to win.They play a different system, this Ireland team, they like to play three at the back."