| 10.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Maybe we will look at this win in Baku as a turning point but there are still issues for Stephen Kenny to solve

Paul McGrath

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny with Chiedozie Ogbene after the World Cup 2022 qualifier win over Azerbaijan at the Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny with Chiedozie Ogbene after the World Cup 2022 qualifier win over Azerbaijan at the Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny with Chiedozie Ogbene after the World Cup 2022 qualifier win over Azerbaijan at the Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny with Chiedozie Ogbene after the World Cup 2022 qualifier win over Azerbaijan at the Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Well, that was more like it. Yes, Azerbaijan are ranked 117th in the world, but last night in Baku, Ireland played with a little bit of anger, with a little bit of fire in their bellies.

Maybe it goes back to the Callum Robinson stuff during the week, maybe it goes back to all the criticism that has come the squad’s way, yes, from me and others.

But there was a passion and determination about Ireland last night that I liked.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy