May 26 - On this day in Saipan 20 years ago: Manic Monday and lots of spin as key players have their say

The Irish Independent splash "Keane 'I was wrong'" sets the tone for a manic Monday of confusion. Admittedly, this was an example of a headline somewhat misrepresenting the core content of the piece.

But this was the product of a weekend that was of its time; these were the days when high profile figures within the game were paid money by English papers for columns or interviews. Keane had decided to speak to the UK Daily Mail. Mick McCarthy also had a weekend column with the same newspaper group. Monday's papers picked through the best bits and the reaction to them.

The 'I was wrong' relates to Keane suggesting that it might have been 'wrong to go for McCarthy the way he did.' He isn't saying that he's wrong about the Saipan thing, or the feelings that provoked the outburst. The optimistic slant is that people close to Keane have spent the weekend urging him to hold out the olive branch.

The front page piece says: "A carefully crafted formula, which involved Keane publicly acknowledging the authority of McCarthy as manager, apologising and recognising the widespread Irish concern, from the Taoiseach down, was put to Keane. But the superstar midfielder was only interested if the FAI made clear it would be accepted"

For an FAI perspective, we must again turn to 'spokesman' John Delaney. "It is Mick's call, beyond a doubt," he says.

Time moves fast. In the Herald lunchtime edition, Delaney is quoted as stating 'it's extremely unlikely' there will be any resolution. Intriguingly, that same Herald piece mentions that a senior FAI official 'skilled in conciliation' was arriving in the Far East later that day. He is not named, but readers are told this official is 'much more aware of the depth of feelings in Ireland than in Japan.' Could this mysterious man save the day?

Vincent Hogan is on the ground in Japan for a press conference with Ian Harte and Dean Kiely ahead of the opener with Cameroon which is just five days away. He details how of the 21 questions asked, 2 were about Cameroon and 19 about Keane. Meanwhile, Matt Holland's diary for an English paper (did everyone have one?) is carried in the Indo. He asserts that Keane 'leapt over the mark in a way that would have done (long jumper) Bob Beamon proud.' This is a ghostwritten column.

In the Herald sport section, Eamon Carr provides a match report of a verbal scrap in a bar between two Ireland fans. The show might have moved onto Japan, but fans both home and abroad have yet to mentally check out of Saipan.

ELSEWHERE ON PAGE 1: Pakistan raised the stakes in their stand-off with India by conducting two ballistic missile tests. US President George Bush told Pakistan to do more to stop Islamic militants from crossing into Indian-controlled Kashmir

ELSEWHERE IN SPORT: Martin Breheny writes that Waterford's hurlers 'weren't satisfied with one major shock yesterday - taking the prized scalp of Cork - when they set about a second bombshell by refusing to comply with the newly introduced anti-doping regulations' which were viewed as too stringent for amateurs.