May 24 - On this day in Saipan 20 years ago: Recriminations begin but Keane has 'no regrets' on journey home

Republic of Ireland captain Roy Keane departs from Saipan International Airport in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, after leaving the squad ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2002 finals in Japan and South Korea. Photo by David Maher/Sportsfile

A view of the balcony of Republic of Ireland captain Roy Keane's room, top right, at the Hyatt Hotel in Mutcho, Saipan, following his departure from the squad ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2002 finals in Japan and South Korea. Photo by David Maher/Sportsfile

ON THIS DAY (May 24)

"Ireland cries foul" is the front page headline on the Irish Independent, detailing how "Roy Keane was preparing to board a plane this morning on the first leg of a lonely journey home - taking Ireland's World Cup hopes with him."

The paper runs through the events of a dramatic 24 hours with a fiery team meeting followed by a press conference where Mick McCarthy explained the decision to send his captain home. An eyewitness is quoted as saying that the language Keane used in his confrontation with McCarthy was 'coarse and profane.'

The Indo Daily: Shadows of Saipan - 20 years on - how Keane v McCarthy divided the nation

News stories cover 'outlandish' rumours that Manchester United were looking at sending a private jet to take the Corkman home. There are also calls for Taoiseach Bertie Ahern to get involved. . "The Taoiseach has shown young people his commitment to the game and we want to keep the dream alive" said Alan Hunter, of the Irish Football Supporters Association (Hunter's organisation commanded a lot of headlines but was a source of bemusement to fans who had never encountered members at games).

Ahern is quoted as saying that he wouldn't be getting involved. "It is very unfortunate that events that are not fully clear at this time have conspired to deprive the Irish team of this great talent," he said.

The tone of coverage is not sympathetic towards Keane with the Indo editorial 'Keane's own goal' describing how the Manchester United man had turned himself from 'hero into villain.' Sport section comment pieces ran along similar lines. "The hotel was first class, the food out of this world, and the Saipan hosts welcoming to a fault, for players and press alike", was a description of the controversial base for Ireland's camp.

Rising FAI star John Delaney, who is manning the shop in Dublin, was the voice of a press briefing where he said: "Roy was the first person to say he wanted to go. We exhausted the procedure to get Roy to stay."

Another news piece referenced advertising and sponsorship experts stating the furore would negatively impact on Keane's marketability in Ireland, while economists warned his departure could affect economic growth in 2002.

Meanwhile, the updated Evening Herald carried Keane stating 'I've no regrets' as he made his way through the airport to get out of Asia. The paper carries a flavour of support for Keane on the ground, carrying details of how a group of 30 construction workers in Galway had gone on strike 'in a gesture of solidarity' with Keane.

The paper adds: "Their boss, on a site near the Station House Hotel (in Clifdon), begged them to return to work but they have stayed in the pub and plan to 'drown their sorrows' over the weekend"

Steel foreman Gerard McGettigan says: "We just want to stand up and be counted."

ELSEWHERE ON PAGE 1: The Keane developments relegate news that the country is facing a complete shutdown of post office and postal delivery services from the beginning of the next month after union members voted in favour of industrial action

ELSEWHERE IN SPORT: Tom O'Riordan reports that 'there seems to be no turning back by the GPA (Gaelic Players Association) in their quest to become the main brokers and arbitrators for all GAA players following the official appointment of Dessie Farrell as Chief Executive'

IN PICTURES

