Matt Doherty returns to Ireland team for Dutch clash as Jayson Molumby drops to the bench

Matt Doherty of Republic of Ireland before the UEFA EURO 2024 Championship qualifying group B match between Republic of Ireland and Netherlands at the Aviva Stadium

Matt Doherty is back in the Ireland side for the Euro 2024 qualifier at home to the Netherlands but Jayson Molumby drops to the bench.

Stephen Kenny has made two changes from the XI which started away to France on Thursday, Enda Stevens out through injury while Molumby loses his place, Doherty in at right wing back in a move which frees up Alan Browne to move into a midfield role while James McClean, on as a half-time sub for Stevens in Paris, starts.

Despite injury, Nathan Ake is fit to start for Ronald Koeman’s side.

Ireland team v Netherlands: Gavin Bazunu – Shane Duffy, John Egan, Nathan Collins – Matt Doherty, Josh Cullen, Alan Browne, James McClean – Jason Knight, Chiedozie Ogbene – Adam Idah.#