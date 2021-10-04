Matt Doherty gives his full backing to Ireland manager Stephen Kenny

MATT DOHERTY has expressed his wish that Stephen Kenny and his coaching staff stay in situ 'for a long time' because of the working environment they are creating.

The Spurs defender has followed up on his previous backing of the under pressure management team ahead of Saturday's World Cup qualifier in Azerbaijan - and says he is confident most players would share his view.

Doherty says that results on the pitch are yet to reflect the work in the background, with particular reference to the training ground influence of assistant boss Keith Andrews and coach Anthony Barry.

The Dubliner feels that question marks over the direction of the team under Kenny would disappear if people got a behind the scenes insight into their work.

"If you saw the way we were in camp, the way we were run, the way we were set up, the way we were coached, if there was a camera there, there would be no problem from anybody with how things were going," said Doherty, speaking to Irish Football Fan TV.

"Obviously we know it's a results business but when I look back at all of the games that the manager's had, I know it's easy to say because we haven't won, but there's a lot of games in there where we played good football and didn't deserve to lose and things could have been a lot different.

"For me, and I know I probably speak on behalf of a lot of the players also, we have full faith and full commitment and backing in what they are trying to do and we hope they are there for a long time because, like I said, we get coached wonderfully well.

"We enjoy going there because we get coached really well with the manager, Anthony Barry and Keith Andrews, we're getting top coaching and it's always more enjoyable when the training is good and you're having a good time there.

"I know it's only two games this time but it's going to be a good week," said Doherty, ahead of the competitive test with Azerbaijan and Tuesday's friendly with Qatar.

Doherty feels that the team has just needed a break to alter the mood, citing the late concessions to Portugal as the prime example.

"Something like that changes the whole mindset of the week," he said, "If you hold out against Portugal everybody comes into the next game feeling a little bit better, on top of the world. If we can get them little details to go our way it can change the whole mindset of the week."