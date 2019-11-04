Matt Doherty boost for Mick McCarthy and Ireland ahead of crunch Denmark showdown

Matt Doherty says he was taken off during Wolves' Premier League draw with Arsenal as a precaution and he expects to be back in action without delay, a boost for Ireland manager Mick McCarthy ahead of the Euro 2020 qualifier at home to Denmark.

Doherty was substituted after 71 minutes during his club's 1-1 draw away to Arsenal, a concern for McCarthy as Doherty is expected to play at right back against the Danes due to Seamus Coleman's absence through suspension.

He has been carrying a knee injury since pre-season but Doherty says it made sense for him to withdraw and he hopes to be available for his club's Europa League game at home to Slovan Bratislava on Thursday.

"It was my right knee, I just fell on it and I just had that strong deflection. The way my knee is at the moment it is not really that good for it," Doherty told the Express And Star.

"Obviously if I could have continued, I would have continued. But I just felt like I could not run properly. So it was probably better for me to come off."

Online Editors