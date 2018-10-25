Martin O'Neill's Ireland fall in latest FIFA World rankings following defeat to Wales

Martin O'Neill's Ireland have slipped down three places to 33rd in the latest FIFA World rankings.

Ireland drew with Denmark at Lansdowne Road before going down 1-0 against Wales at the same venue in the recent Nations League double header, a result that all but guarantees relegation in that competition and a third seeding for the Euro 2020 draw.

England's 3-2 win away on Spain means Gareth Southghate's side move up one position to fifth with Belgium still occupying top spot ahead of world champions France.

Coatia (fourth) and Brazil (third) make up the top five.

Wales are up to 18th, Northern Ireland are one place behind their southern counterparts in 34th and Scotland are in 40th.

