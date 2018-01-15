Martin O'Neill to meet with FAI and face media this week

Following a week of uncertainty when the Ireland manager met with Stoke officials to discuss taking over at the Bet365 Stadium, things now look much clearer with FAI officials hoping the contract, that was verbally agreed last October, will finally be signed.

O'Neill was offered the Stoke job after Quique Sanchez Flores turned it down but decided against the move, with some reports suggesting he wasn't happy with the length of the deal.

Independent.ie understands O'Neill will face the media this week after meeting with FAI chiefs.

However, The Telegraph's Luke Edwards, who revealed that O'Neill had refused Stoke's offer on Sunday evening, suggested that O'Neill did not want to break the verbal agreement he had with the FAI and is also excited about rebuilding the Ireland team by incorporating younger players into the set-up.

But O'Neill's willingness to engage in meaningful talks with Stoke suggest the Derryman was very much considering a move back to the Premier League.

Paul Lambert was today named the new Stoke boss on a two-and-a-half year deal to officially end any Stoke talk.