Martin O'Neill has admitted that Harry Arter's summer bust-up with Roy Keane may have something to do with the Cardiff midfielder not making himself available for Thursday's Nations League game against Wales.

Martin O'Neill says Roy Keane row could be reason Harry Arter has stepped away but denies Declan Rice rumours

But O'Neill has refuted suggestions that Declan Rice is weighing up his options with England because of the row.

Arter is not in Martin O'Neill's finalised Ireland squad for this Thursday's Nations League match with Wales.

As exclusively reported yesterday on Independent.ie, Arter has chosen not to join up with the Ireland squad and his immediate future with the Boys In Green is now in doubt.

Arter is taking time out of the Irish set-up following an altercation with assistant coach Roy Keane during the summer.

"Harry is not coming," said O'Neill.

"He's concentrating on his club football at this minute and I think he wants to just get back on track. His club appearances have been few and far between just recently and he wants to concentrate on that there.

"His club career has stalled somewhat at this moment and he wants to concentrate. He told me that last week."

When asked if the row with Keane influenced his decision, O'Neill said: "That may be part of the reason, yeah. I wouldn't deny that's the case. He's got a number of things to consider obviously.

"He's got a fresh start at Cardiff now. Bournemouth were happy enough to let him go out on loan. It's a start for him again, it's a number of reasons.

"I wouldn't see why not (why he wouldn't come back). He's got to clear his mind. He's a very decent footballer.

"He signed a long-term deal at Bournemouth, has a few more years left to run and was extremely well thought of in the last few seasons. Things have stalled for whatever reason at club level. If he clears his mind and he's happy enough to come back and all issues have to be resolved."

O'Neill expressed full confidence in Keane: "He has done brilliantly for us and wants only the best for the Republic of Ireland, only the best. I brought him into the group and over the five years in this squad, he has been brilliant for us.

"Roy had a bit of an issue with Harry and Jon Walters back in the summer, and Jon is coming in this afternoon and Harry isn't for his own reasons."

When asked if Declan Rice has decided to consider an England call-up because of the Keane row with Arter, O'Neill said: "Not an ounce of truth. Absolutely not.

"Nothing to do with it at all. I'm quite pleased to answer the question because it gives me a reason to knock that on the head."

The manager also said he has not been in touch with Rice since last Sunday week. "I'm giving him time, but Declan knows he can talk to me at any time."

He also did not link the fact that two players are missing for the Welsh game. "They are totally different issues, Declan is looking at his international future. I dearly hope he comes with us, so I am giving him that space and time to make the call."

Arter, who qualifies to play for Ireland through his Sligo-born grandparents, has represented Ireland on 13 occasions since making his senior debut against England in June 2015 and he played a key role in last October's memorable 1-0 World Cup qualifying win against Wales in Cardiff.

Martin O'Neill confirmed last week that Arter was involved in a heated bust-up with Ireland assistant manager Keane during the last Ireland get-together in June. Independent.ie understands Arter's decision not to join the panel is directly linked to this incident.

"I'm not denying there hasn't been altercations," O’Neill told the Daily Mirror last week. "But the situation has definitely been defused and it's just part of things.

"In one of the particular arguments, the two lads - Roy and the particular player - were actually in agreement about the same thing but it took them time to realise it.

"Roy has been a big supporter of Jon (Walters), for instance, as he is particularly close to one of the Burnley coaching staff and is always keeping Jon’s end up, but I can't say there wasn't an altercation - absolutely."

The Arter news comes after Declan Rice confirmed he wanted more time to consider where his international loyalties lie after approaches from England manager Gareth Southgate and the English FA.

Shane Long is also out with foot injury, leaving Jon Walters as Ireland's only fit striker going into Ireland's first Nations League clash and the friendly in Poland five days later.

Scott Hogan (groin), Robbie Brady (ankle), James McCarthy (leg) and Sean Maguire (hamstring) are all on the missing list.

"Shane Long has injured himself, he came off in the game Southampton played at the weekend. He's got a toe injury that will keep him out for a couple of weeks," added O'Neill.

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Colin Doyle (Hearts), Sean McDermott (Kristiansund BK), Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Kevin Long, Stephen Ward (Burnley), John Egan, Enda Stevens (Sheffield United)

Midfielders: Alan Judge (Brentford), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Shaun Williams (Millwall), David Meyler (Reading), Daryl Horgan (Hibernian), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City)

Forwards: Jonathan Walters (Ipswich Town*), Graham Burke, Callum Robinson (Preston North End), Aiden O'Brien (Millwall)

