Martin O'Neill says James McClean is 'strongly in favour' of Declan Rice playing for Ireland despite critical tweet

Ireland manager Martin O'Neill has revealed that James McClean spoke to Declan Rice after the Stoke City winger's controversial tweet apparently criticising Rice's decision to consider his international future.

Rice did not make himself available for selection for Ireland's upcoming matches with Wales and Poland as the England-born teenager requested more time to decide whether to commit his future to Ireland.

McClean posted on Twitter last week when the news became public voicing his agreement with Kevin Kilbane's criticism of Rice, claiming that representing your country should be an "honour and a proud moment".

Speaking at a press conference at FAI Headquarters in Abbotstown this afternoon, O'Neill dismissed suggestions McClean would not welcome Rice back into the set-up, with the former Celtic boss also quick to highlight the "strong mentality" within his Irish squad.

"James has spoken to Declan Rice," O'Neill revealed. "James is very strongly in favour of him coming. Very strong.

"He sent a text message strongly in support of Declan coming here. Declan has made a great impression here. He has done very well at senior level, as he has done at underage level.

"He has played senior football for us, so obviously, while nothing is ever clear cut, we would have been pleased if he announced that, and we would still be delighted if he comes.

"I do want to say one thing to you," O'Neill added. "The dressing room here: we couldn’t have got to the Euros, and we couldn’t have got to the playoffs - gone from fourth seeds to second to qualified to the playoffs - if we didn’t have a strong mentality and vibrancy and really decent ethic within our squad.

"We are short of natural talent, so we have to make up in other aspects. In terms of the spirit of the camp, the spirit since I’ve been here, it’s been without reproach. Things do happen, some arguments develop into something stronger, nothing more than that. "

Online Editors