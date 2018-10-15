Martin O'Neill responds to Thomas Delaney's criticism of Ireland's 'primitive' style and rules Callum O'Dowda out of Wales test

Martin O'Neill says that Denmark midfielder Thomas Delaney should think of how his own country is perceived before taking aim at Ireland's style of play.

Delaney described Ireland's approach as 'primitive' after Saturday's scoreless draw at the Aviva Stadium.

His comments were put to O'Neill in his pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow's clash with Wales in Dublin.

"It's not that long ago that Denmark were considered a primitive side and they can still play primitively when they want to," said the Ireland manager, "It's sometimes quite easy to make those sort of remarks.

"Denmark,who did do exceptionally well in the World Cup, they eventually didn't cause us that many problems.

"They are a strong physical side and if you were asking teams around Europe, they'd say Christian Eriksen is a world class player, Delaney is a top quality player, Sisto plays in the big league too but they can dish it out themselves when it's necessary. They are as physical as any side in European football."

Ireland's preparations for tomorrow night have received a boost after Aaron Ramsey joined Gareth Bale on the Welsh list of guarantees.

O'Neill will have to make at least one change to his side as Callum O'Dowda is out of the equation due to the collision that forced him to come off at half-time on Saturday.

The Ireland manager conceded that his team will have to adopt a more positive approach in the Celtic clash.

"I think it's a very fair point," he said. "We are playing at home and need to get on the front foot as quickly as possible and try and dictate the game. If it doesn't work out like that, then sometimes exceptionally talented players in the opposition can force you back."

The 66-year-old did not disclose if he will stick with three at the back but disputed the view that he had a number of players operating in unfamiliar positions in the first leg of the UEFA Nations League double. James McClean's name was raised, yet the manager said that the Stoke player is suited to left wing back.

He acknowledged that Cyrus Christie was out of his usual habitat yet pointed to a man of the match award that the Fulham player was given as vindication for that call.

Online Editors