Martin O'Neill rejects report Declan Rice has decided his international future lies with England

Martin O'Neill has said he is "surprised" by a Sky Sports News report that Declan Rice has opted to play for England and indicated he remains hopeful that the player will remain with Ireland.

Martin O'Neill has said he is "surprised" by a Sky Sports News report that Declan Rice has opted to play for England and indicated he remains hopeful that the player will remain with Ireland.

O'Neill was approaching the end of his press conference duties at his squad announcement for the UEFA Nations League double header with Wales and Denmark when Sky released a story stating that Rice had picked England and was prepared to kick off the process of switching allegiance - the first step is to contact FIFA.

That was at odds with the tone of the Ireland manager's musings.

He had stated that Rice wanted more time to consider his options and felt that there was a possibility he would continue in green.

The Ireland manager had just finished a lengthy interview with Sunday newspapers when he was pressed for fresh comment on the breaking story.

"I would be a bit surprised at this minute, a bit surprised," said O'Neill. "Nothing surprises me in this life but I would be a bit surprised by that there particular story."

FAI officials had indicated that Sky were going to amend their initial report, but that appeared to boil down to the issue of whether Rice had rejected a call-up for the Denmark and Wales match.

"Young Rice couldn't have rejected our call-up because we never called him up," said O'Neill.

"If you have information that I'm unaware of, I'll have to go and check it through."

The Irish boss did not detail when he had last spoken with Rice or his family - having earlier stated that he had been in touch with the player and his father since the last international gathering.

"You want another context but by the time I get to the bottom of the road, there might be another plan," he quipped.

Martin O'Neill says he has "no knowledge" of a reported decision by Declan Rice to declare for England.

Online Editors