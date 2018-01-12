Sport International Soccer

Friday 12 January 2018

Martin O'Neill refuses to talk to media at awards banquet in Dublin

Martin O'Neill at the awards and (inset) Roy Keane
Martin O'Neill at the awards and (inset) Roy Keane
Ireland manager Martin O'Neill. Photo: PA
Ger Keville

Ger Keville

Martin O'Neill refused to give the media any update on his future when he appeared as a guest at the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers' Association of Ireland annual awards banquet tonight (Friday).

O'Neill, who verbally agreed a new deal with the Football Association of Ireland before Christmas but has yet to actually sign the contract, met with Stoke officials this week to discuss the vacant managerial role there.

Since those talks, Spaniard Quique Sanchez Flores has emerged as the red-hot favourite and is expected to sign for the Potters over the weekend.

O'Neill has attended the Soccer Writers' awards every year since he took charge of the Boys In Green but he was not expected at tonight's gathering at the Conrad Hotel until a change of heart today.

The Derryman was joined by his assistant Roy Keane and backroom staff Steve Guppy, Steve Walford and Seamus McDonagh.

The Soccer Writers' Association sent a formal request to the FAI for time to interview O'Neill but were refused. On arrival at the hotel, O'Neill and his backroom team brushed past the waiting media without making any comment.

There is growing concern now about O'Neill's commitment to his job with Ireland while the FAI have come under fire for not getting the contract signed and allowing any uncertainty to develop.

O'Neill is, however, expected to finally pen a new deal with the FAI soon after failing to land the Stoke job.

Online Editors

Promoted Links

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport