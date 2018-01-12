Martin O'Neill refuses to talk to media at awards banquet in Dublin

Martin O'Neill refused to give the media any update on his future when he appeared as a guest at the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers' Association of Ireland annual awards banquet tonight (Friday).

Martin O'Neill refused to give the media any update on his future when he appeared as a guest at the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers' Association of Ireland annual awards banquet tonight (Friday).

O'Neill, who verbally agreed a new deal with the Football Association of Ireland before Christmas but has yet to actually sign the contract, met with Stoke officials this week to discuss the vacant managerial role there.

Since those talks, Spaniard Quique Sanchez Flores has emerged as the red-hot favourite and is expected to sign for the Potters over the weekend. O'Neill has attended the Soccer Writers' awards every year since he took charge of the Boys In Green but he was not expected at tonight's gathering at the Conrad Hotel until a change of heart today.

No comment from Martin O’Neill on his way into the @SWAInews awards and doesn’t sound like there will be this evening. If there is I’ll be sure to bring some more high quality video pic.twitter.com/XKdtgEv0zD — Nathan Murphy (@nathanmurf) January 12, 2018

The Derryman was joined by his assistant Roy Keane and backroom staff Steve Guppy, Steve Walford and Seamus McDonagh. The Soccer Writers' Association sent a formal request to the FAI for time to interview O'Neill but were refused. On arrival at the hotel, O'Neill and his backroom team brushed past the waiting media without making any comment.

There is growing concern now about O'Neill's commitment to his job with Ireland while the FAI have come under fire for not getting the contract signed and allowing any uncertainty to develop. O'Neill is, however, expected to finally pen a new deal with the FAI soon after failing to land the Stoke job.

Online Editors