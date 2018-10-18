Not for the first time, the debate about whether the FAI should persist with Martin O'Neill as manager or not is dominating the narrative following another grim few days for Irish football.

Martin O'Neill one of the best paid managers in Europe - and assistant Roy Keane makes top 10

O'Neill was in fighting form after the 1-0 defeat to Wales in Dublin on Tuesday night, a loss that has left his men almost certainly facing the prospect of being third seeds for the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

O'Neill is adamant he will succeed in guiding Ireland to Euro 2020 but should he fail, it would prove costly for the FAI. But so too would sacking the Derryman and his assistant Roy Keane, with the duo commanding an estimated salary of €2.6million - €2million for O'Neill and €600k for Keane.

Any pay-off of the management team would cost the FAI around €3million when the extended backroom team are taken into account.

The FAI have been criticised for paying such large managerial salaries with the latest estimates putting O'Neill in fourth position with Keane making the top 10 in Europe. The Corkman earns more in a year as an assistant than Ryan Giggs does as Welsh boss.

In today's Herald, Aidan Fitzmaurice broke the figures down.

HOW IRISH BOSS' SALARY STACKS UP TO EURO RIVALS

Salaries paid to current international managers (estimated)

Joachim Loew (Germany) €3.8m

Didier Deschamps (France) €3.5m

Fernando Santos (Portugal) €2.5m

Martin O'Neill (Ireland) €2m

Gareth Southgate (England) €2m

Age Hareide (Denmark) €900,000

Zlatko Dalic (Croatia) €700,000

Ronald Koeman (Holland) €600,000

*Roy Keane (Ireland assistant manager) €600,000

Ryan Giggs (Wales) €400,000

Andriy Shevchenko (Ukraine) €360,000

WHERE WE CURRENTLY STAND

Third seeds

In the Nations League, Ireland cannot be promoted; they will be relegated to League C unless Denmark lose to Wales, and then Ireland win in Aarhus. As things stand, the Republic of Ireland will be third seeds for the draw for the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Third seeds (at present) are: Slovakia, Sweden, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Israel, Finland, Norway, Serbia, Bulgaria, Montenegro

Ideal draw for Euro 2020 qualifiers

Poland (1st), Austria (2nd), IRELAND (3rd), Lithuania (4th), Gibraltar (5th)

Nightmare draw for Euro 2020 qualifiers

France (1st), Croatia (2nd), IRELAND (3rd), Greece (4th), Kosovo (5th)

What happens next?

November (TBC): Martin O’Neill announces squad for N Ireland/Denmark double header

Monday November 12th: Ireland squad assemble in Dublin

Thursday November 14th: Republic of Ireland v Northern Ireland, friendly (Dublin)

Monday November 19th: Denmark v Republic of Ireland, Nations League (Aarhus)

Sunday December 2nd: Draw for Euro 2020 qualifiers (Dublin)

Thursday March 21st 2019: Euro 2020 qualifiers begin

November 2019: end of group stage of Euro 2020 qualification

March 2020: play-offs for Euro 2020

June 12th 2020: Euro finals begin (13 host cities, 3 games in Dublin)

Online Editors