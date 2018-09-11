Martin O'Neill confirms he hopes to have Harry Arter and Declan Rice back next month as he hails Irish effort in Poland

Martin O'Neill confirmed he hopes to have Declan Rice and Harry Arter back in his squad for next month's UEFA Nations League games against Denmark and Wales in Dublin, as he hailed his back-up players after a spirited 1-1 draw in Poland.

Aiden O'Brien marked his international debut with a fine goal and while Mateusz Klich's late leveller denied O'Neill a chance to secure a morale boosting away win, the Ireland boss was proud of the effort of his players after a chaotic build-up dominated by the row between Arter and Keane.

Arter has opted to halt his international career while he considers whether to return to a set-up that still includes Keane, with the emergence of a WhatsApp audio message of defender Stephen Ward discussing the row between the duo piling pressure on the Ireland management duo, but O'Neill suggested he got the response he wanted from his players in Wroclaw.

"It was a brilliant effort by the players and we will step forward for the two games now next month," stated O'Neill. "It was a great effort and it was just disappointing that we didn't see it through."

Rice is considering his international options amid interest from England and Arter has decided to return to the Ireland set-up after his row with Keane, yet O'Neill was asked whether he expects the duo to return to his set-up next month.

"That would be nice (to have the duo back) and in an ideal world that would be terrific," he added. "I hope that will be the case. Confidence has been restored after this performance and we are ready to go in those games."

Arter has yet to be contacted by anyone associated with the Ireland set-up, but would be willing to accept a call from Keane if it is forthcoming in the next few days.

