Martin O'Neill calls on UEFA to intervene before Danish dispute turns Ireland's Nations League group into a joke
Martin O'Neill has called on UEFA to act over the Danish dispute which threatens to turn the Republic of Ireland's Nations League group into a farce.
Denmark's preparations for their opening game in the competition against Wales are in turmoil following a row between the Danish Football Association and their players' association.
It could lead to Denmark fielding a scratch side of third-tier and indoor futsal players in Aarhus on Sunday, rather than established performers like Christian Eriksen and Kasper Schmeichel, and leave the Republic at a serious disadvantage in the group.
"If it does develop this way there would certainly be a degree of unfairness about it," O'Neill said.
"I think UEFA probably should (act), and will as well, if it develops in the direction that it looks as if it is going.
"UEFA will have to make some sort of statement about it then."
