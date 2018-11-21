Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane's five year tenure as the Irish management team is over.

Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane resign from roles with the Republic of Ireland

The Ireland boss was summoned to emergency talks with FAI CEO John Delaney late on Tuesday night.

And it led to the decision to part company by mutual consent.

The FAI board had grown alarmed with Ireland's loss of direction under O'Neill with the team failing to score a goal in the October and November double headers.

They won just one out of their nine games in 2018.

A statement from the FAI this morning confirmed O'Neill's exit.

The management team of Keane, Seamus McDonagh (goalkeeping coach), and Steve Guppy (assistant coach) have also parted company with the FAI.

FAI President Donal Conway said: “On behalf of the FAI Board, I would like to thank Martin, Roy, and the management team for their work with the Republic of Ireland team over the last five years.

“Martin ensured that we enjoyed some great nights in the Aviva Stadium and on the road in Lille, Vienna, and Cardiff, which were fantastic high points for Irish football.”

FAI Chief Executive John Delaney paid tribute to O’Neill by saying: “I would like to thank Martin, Roy, and the management team for the impact that they had with the Ireland team. There have been many highlights during Martin’s reign – none more so than EURO 2016 in France, which will live long in the memory of all Irish supporters.

“Martin did a great job guiding the team out of a difficult qualifying group – where we beat World Champions Germany along the way – to reach EURO 2016 and advance to the Last-16 following a historic victory over Italy in Lille.

“I wish Martin, and the management team, the very best for the future.”

The FAI Board will meet promptly to discuss the process of recruiting a new manager.

