Martin Glenn steps down as Chief Executive of English FA after less than four years in charge

Glenn, who joined the FA in May 2015, will remain in his role until the end of the current season.

In a statement the FA said: "[Glenn] has chosen to leave at the end of the season, having delivered much of what he came to do.

"We are extremely grateful to Martin for all he has achieved and he leaves very strong foundations for his successor."

FA Chairman Greg Clarke said: "On behalf of the Board of The FA, I would like to thank Martin for building and leading a senior management team that has transformed our organisation.

"His integrity, commitment, energy and passion for football has underpinned the improvements on and off the pitch.

"The resulting commercial success has funded hugely significant change in the women's game, St. George's Park, the FA Cup and the national teams.

"Martin leaves as his legacy an organisation that is fit for purpose, more diverse, internationally respected and ready to progress to the next level."

Press Association