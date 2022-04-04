Mark Travers ‘really disappointed’ to miss Ireland friendlies as keeper earns praise of Bournemouth boss

Mark Travers admits it was a disappointment to miss out on international duty with the Republic of Ireland last week but the Bournemouth keeper is glad that the break helped his club form.

Travers was due to play some part in the friendly games at home to Belgium and Lithuania but he was forced to pull out, with a quad injury, so Caoimhin Kelleher notched up two 90-minute displays. Travers was fit to line out for his club on Saturday, hailed by his manager for his role in a 3-2 win over Bristol City but missing Ireland games was tough.

"I did it in the first session away with Ireland and was really disappointed obviously with the two friendlies," Travers told the Bournemouth Daily Echo.

"It was really frustrating to come back early, but the only positive was I had a bit of time to get the injury sorted with the recovery at Bournemouth and thankfully I was able to get there and play," he added, though he played down his own role in the win which very much keeps Scott Parker's side in the hunt for automatic promotion.

"Trying to stay in the game as much as I can and if there is a moment that I’m called upon, I know I have to be as ready as possible - thankfully I was able to do that at 2-1, it was great to be involved in the save. There wasn’t too much work other that, but it was a nice moment," he said.

Manager Parker was full of praise for Travers. “It's a sign of a top keeper that in big moments makes big saves. Saves you think ‘wow he should not have saved that, he's kept us in the game there'," Parker said.

“Over the past three or four months, Travs is coming into the realms of making big saves at big moments and Saturday was a massive save. That’s not just Saturday. That's happened over the course of it."

Bournemouth are away to West Brom and Sheffield United over this week.