| 8.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Making the best of a bad situation – why a strong start for France could help Ireland qualify

Daniel McDonnell

Permutations from Paris a classic case of trying to make best of bad situation

Stephen Kenny would prefer if there was a clear pecking order between the two favourites in Ireland's group. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Stephen Kenny would prefer if there was a clear pecking order between the two favourites in Ireland's group. Photo: Sportsfile

Stephen Kenny would prefer if there was a clear pecking order between the two favourites in Ireland's group. Photo: Sportsfile

Stephen Kenny would prefer if there was a clear pecking order between the two favourites in Ireland's group. Photo: Sportsfile

It’s impossible to avoid the conclusion that the story of Group B in the race to Euro 2024 will be determined by which France shows up.

World Cup France spells trouble for everyone else. Nations League France could add suspense where it’s not anticipated.

Most Watched

Privacy