Making the best of a bad situation – why a strong start for France could help Ireland qualify

It’s impossible to avoid the conclusion that the story of Group B in the race to Euro 2024 will be determined by which France shows up.

World Cup France spells trouble for everyone else. Nations League France could add suspense where it’s not anticipated.

Remember, it’s Les Bleus’ status as second seeds that dealt Ireland a cruel hand in their attempts to reach Germany.

This was a product of French ambivalence towards the Nations League in 2022, a grim series of results prompting crisis talk about their prospects for Qatar.

In the four-game window in June, Didier Deschamps’ side lost at home to Denmark and Croatia while drawing away against the latter and Austria.

Three months later, they did swat aside Austria before entering the concluding game in Copenhagen knowing that a bad result would likely push them into Pot 2 in the qualifiers. The outcome was a 2-0 defeat which may prove to be a sliding-doors moment for Stephen Kenny’s reign.

In reality, French eyes were on the World Cup. Unlike Ireland, they weren’t viewing that competition through the prism of their Euros ambitions. With the top two in each group qualifying automatically, a French squad packed with talent are never going to think negatively about their prospects.

Sure enough, when it came to Qatar they were capable of turning it on, with Denmark amongst the sides they prevailed against before losing out in an epic decider to Argentina.

Heading into their showdown with Netherlands tonight, the big debate is whether they are going to suffer a hangover arising from that deflation. After the extraordinary events in Lusail Stadium, everything has the potential to be an anti-climax even though high-profile opponents coming to town should enliven proceedings.

For Irish eyes, it’s difficult to know what outcome is best. There are short- and long-term perspectives.

Amid talk of unrest around Kylian Mbappe’s appointment as captain, the idea of the French receiving a gut punch from the Dutch that sends them to Dublin in crisis mode is an alluring one. But, equally, it’s capable of turning them into a wounded animal and, in truth, the best-case scenario for Ireland is that Deschamps’ players almost end up viewing their trip to Ballsbridge as an afterthought.

A calamity on home soil against the Dutch would turn it into a much bigger deal.

It was put to Kenny yesterday that a draw would be the obvious preference for Ireland but with two teams going through automatically, the Dubliner is looking at it differently.

“If one team were to beat the other country twice, whoever it is, a draw is not necessarily the best result,” he said, “But it’s difficult to analyse so early in the group.”

Kenny had spoken about the prospect of teams taking points off each other when the draw was made but this was moreso in the context of Greece helping out.

Clearly, Kenny would prefer if there was a clear pecking order between the two favourites.

Analysing the shape of the fixtures leads to the conclusion that the best chance for Ireland to cause a massive upset and reach the top two is to emulate Mick McCarthy’s 2002 team by squeezing out the Dutch.

Ronald Koeman’s side do not have a game in the summer because their results under Louis van Gaal secured a passage to the Nations League semi-final. This means that after their trip to Paris and Monday’s anticipated stroll against Gibraltar, they are out of Euros action until September when they host Greece and then come to the Aviva to face an Ireland side that have just returned from their away day in France.

What Ireland need is to have enough points on the board at that juncture (the group really does revolve around Greece in June) to have a crack at entering the October window ahead of the Dutch.

This would facilitate the best-case scenario available to Kenny – going to Amsterdam in November with a shot at glory.

While it’s tempting to flip it around and question the permutations arising from a French meltdown, this just doesn’t appear realistic with the depth of talent at Deschamps’ disposal.

If Mbappe is let loose through the centre, with an exciting array of attackers surrounding him, France should reach the summit.

Koeman is back for a second stint in the Dutch hot seat and a bout of food poisoning in the camp has weakened his hand for tonight with Cody Gakpo and Matthijs de Ligt among those struck down. This increases the possibility they will be playing catch-up from the outset and, psychologically, this may be preferable for Ireland.

For all that Koeman is working with a superior squad to Kenny, their forward options are nowhere near as terrifying as the French, while a defence built around Virgil van Dijk no longer inspires fear either.

Obviously, this could all prove to be green-tinted nonsense in the greater scheme of things. The percentage call is the top dogs prevailing and there’s every chance this evening’s proceedings will provide a sobering reminder of just how difficult this pool is.

Kenny will watch the match with his staff while the option is there for the players to watch it together, although it will not be enforced.

The manager opted against travelling because he felt the priority was to be present for Irish training today and tomorrow; strikes in Paris have added a layer of complication to the journey faced by analysts Stephen Rice and Gary Seery.

A different kind of homework is required to face household names. Players don’t need educating on their qualities; they embarked on a group trip to the Epic Irish Museum last night, a facility that advertises an exhibition on Ireland’s great sporting achievements.

Emerging from this group would warrant a mention. Ireland’s inconsistent results landed them in Pot 3 but there was only a 10pc chance of them being hit with a serious punishment for it and the unwanted odds were landed. Still, it does come down to just eight games and this is why early momentum is essential.

The gut feeling is that any points Ireland take from France will be a bonus, whereas the optimal situation is the Dutch finding themselves on the back foot from the outset.

A French victory tonight which takes their eye off the ball for Monday is the most viable way to make the best of a tricky situation.

France v Netherlands,

Live, VM 2/Premier Sports 1, 7.45