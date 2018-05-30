Makeshift Scotland beaten 2-0 by World Cup-bound Peru in Lima

Boss Alex McLeish claimed the loss of the first goal was key to Scotland's 2-0 defeat to World Cup-bound Peru at the Estadio Nacional in Lima.

It was all going pretty well for a makeshift and inexperienced visiting side until the 37th minute when Christian Cueva scored from the spot.

Defender Scott McKenna had handled a Jefferson Farfan shot in the penalty area after Millwall keeper Jordan Archer, one of four starting debutants, had raced from his goal to to try to aid skipper Charlie Mulgrew deal with a long ball. Farfan made it 2-0 from close range in the 47th minute but the Scots steadied themselves and looked solid enough while ending the night with seven new faces having made their debuts - Archer, Stephen O'Donnell, Lewis Stevenson, Dylan McGeouch, Lewis Morgan, Graeme Shinnie and Chris Cadden.

McLeish said: "The first goal was a big set-back. "I felt we contained Peru very well, they are a good team, technically good, very strong, quick.

"It was very disappointing to lose the goal at the moment we lost it, just before half-time. "It was really a basic ball over the top and normally it should be easy for the defender, but we didn't deal with it well. But overall I was happy with the team's display.

"I thought the defenders were very strong, very organised, didn't make it easy for Peru. "The second half, after the early goal, it gave them some more confidence to show their skills and at that moment in the game it was a bit difficult.

"We got over it and made a couple of chances in the end, but never really threatened the goal. But maybe if we did other things we could maybe have had a goal out of the game."

