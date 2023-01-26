| 5.1°C Dublin

Make or break time for Michael Obafemi after move to his last-chance saloon in Burnley

Aidan Fitzmaurice

Michael Obafemi joins Burnley from Swansea City Expand

Michael Obafemi joins Burnley from Swansea City

Given that he hasn’t kicked a ball for his club in two months – largely due to a sulk of his own creation – Michael Obafemi’s had a lot of time on his hands of late.

The last 24 hours were busy though after all that time off, as the Ireland striker and his entourage made the 400km trip from his base in Wales up to Lancashire to complete the formalities of his move to Burnley from Swansea City.

