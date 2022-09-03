Agg of Ireland, 12, celebrates with teammates after scoring against Finland

Ireland will qualify directly for a one-off European play-off once they can complete their World Cup qualifying campaign with a win in Slovakia this Tuesday.

England’s expected win against Austria this evening completed a series of favourable results in other groups which ensured Ireland would avoid a convoluted four-match play-off series to determine the final European qualifiers for next year’s competition in New Zealand.

However, should Ireland win their play-off, their progression may depend on whether they are one of the two best-seeded of the three winners in the play-offs.

Otherwise, another convoluted series of inter-confederation play-off matches will await them.

The draw for the play-offs take place next Friday.

UEFA Play-offs

(October 6 and 11, draw Sept 9, Nine teams, two qualify directly)

■ The three best runners-up will be seeded directly to round 2 of the play-offs (This is where Ireland will be if they win on in Slovakia).

The six remaining runners-up will contest single-leg play-offs in round 1.

These three winners and the three teams seeded directly to round 2 will compete in single-leg play-offs determined by a draw.

However, only the two play-off winners with the highest ranking (based on results in the qualifying group stage and round 2 play-offs) will qualify directly for the finals. These rankings will be confirmed next week.

Inter-confederation play-offs

(February 17 to 23, 10 teams, three qualify)

■ The remaining play-off winner will compete in the inter-confederation play-offs in New Zealand.

Ireland will compete in this section of the play-offs if they don’t beat Slovakia or if they arwe the lowest of the three seeds to win in round two of the play-offs.

However, should they need this layer of play-off action to qualify, the quality of opposition will be less stringent than anything they may face in Europe – including Chinese Taipei, Thailand, Cameroon, Senegal, Haiti, Panama, Chile, Paraguay and Papua New Guinea. It will be even more convoluted though.

These ten teams will be split into three groups, two of three teams and one of four, with seeding decided by FIFA ranking.

All three groups will be played as separate knockout competitions with the winner of each qualifying for the finals.

In the two three-team groups, the seeded team will go straight to the final (after playing a friendly against New Zealand or another guest nation) and meet the winner of a semi-final between the other two nations. Still with us? Hopefully Ireland will be too. There are a few twists to navigate yet.