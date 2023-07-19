Major fitness boost for Ireland as Denise O’Sullivan is declared available for World Cup opener against Australia

Speaking at the final press conference before their first World Cup game at Stadium Australia against the hosts tomorrow night, manager Vera Pauw declared her midfield star available after the shin injury sustained in last Friday’s abandoned friendly against Colombia.

“We said from the start that we are very open, we have nothing to hide. Denise is fit and she will play.”

Asked if she was happy that the North Carolina Courage midfielder had engaged in full contact training, before their final training session this evening, Pauw answered: “yes.”

Alongside her, captain Katie McCabe – who had to correct a FIFA official who got her name wrong – was equally assertive. “So am I!”

Earlier, the Irish squad had been greeted by hordes of well-wishers as they arrived in Sydney Airport from their Brisbane base.

“They’re our home away from home,” says captain Katie McCabe. “The whole team feels that support, from here and from back home. We want to do the entire nation proud.

“It was such a special feeling in the airport, to see it in person because we felt it in Dublin too. It was amazing and nice to have that moment with our fans but now it’s fully focused on the game and they can cheer us on tomorrow.

“For us we’re focused on Australia, we knew Colombia would be physical, it will be like that from now on. It’s ingrained in us, we don’t shy away from it and we expect them to be physical and they don’t shy away from it and we will be prepared to match it.

“We carry the underdog tag and we know it’s our first time. We don’t want to be just happy to be here.

“We want to give the teams the hardest games possible starting tomorrow. It’s going to be tough, they have quality all over the park.

“We know the qualities in the Australian team and they have got world class players and they’ve got the experience of playing in World Cups and major tournaments.

“But we also know what we have in our locker and we’ll be looking to keep their strengths at bay as much as we can. And yeah, it’s going to be exciting test.

“Beyond greatness is exceeding levels of expectations, I guess. That’s something we have done along the way, by qualifying for our first ever major tournament.

“Back home in Ireland, we created history by doing that. For us, fundamentally as a team, we don’t just want to create history, we want to leave a legacy as well back at home.

“We want to have girls and boys looking at us tomorrow morning when they wake up and seeing us walk out. We know we’ll have their support and the entire nation. I know we’ll have a lot of support here as well.”