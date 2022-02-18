Adam Idah has been ruled out for the remainder of the season

Adam Idah has been ruled out for the rest of the Premier League season with a knee injury, thus casting doubt over his involvement in Ireland's Nations League summer.

Norwich striker Idah has enjoyed a sustained run of action in Dean Smith's side but his manager revealed this morning that a problem in his meniscus area came to light last week and the 21-year-old subsequently underwent surgery.

Idah has made 17 Premier League appearances, starting six games in recent weeks and the setback is bad news for Stephen Kenny.

The player is definitely out of the March double header with Belgium and Lithuania and it would be a surprise if his club were open minded to timing a comeback around the marathon summer gathering consisting of home games with Ukraine and Scotland and trips to Armenia and Ukraine.

There is a two week gap between the end of the Premier League season and Ireland's first game against Ukraine.