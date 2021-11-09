LUXEMBOURG will be without their first-choice goalkeeper for Sunday's World Cup tie at home to the Republic of Ireland due to Covid-19.

The veteran Anthony Moris, who plays for Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise, kept a clean sheet when Luxembourg won in Dublin in March, though he has since conceded 10 times in their last three qualifiers, including the 5-0 thrashing in Serbia last month. He missed his club's league game last weekend after testing positive for Covid 19 and he is now out of the national team squad.

That left manager Luc Holtz in a bind, as No. 2 keeper Ralph Schon had asked to be excused from international duty this week because his wife is about to give birth. But as the other keepers available, Lucas Fox (Jeunesse Esch) and Tim Kips (Erzgebirge Aue) are both uncapped at senior level, coach Holtz asked the more experienced Schon (Wiltz 71) to reconsider and he's now in the frame to face Ireland.