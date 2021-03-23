Luxembourg hit with Covid issues ahead of weekend Aviva clash with Ireland

Luxembourg have run into a problem with Covid-19 ahead of their weekend World Cup clash with Ireland in Dublin as one of their key midfielders has tested positive.

There was a Covid outbreak at Wiltz 71, the club of veteran midfielder Chris Philips last weekend causing the postponement of their game in the domestic league, and now the 55-times capped midfielder, who was due to link up with the squad ahead of a friendly against Qatar in Hungary on Wednesday, has also tested positive.

Luxembourg have another issue as the Portuguese club of midfielder Vincent Thill have refused to release him due to concerns about Covid and a requirement for him to quarantine when he returns from international duty. However, the Luxembourg FA remain in talks with his club Nacional, who are based in Madeira and are hoping to secure his release.

Luxembourg play Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, their first meeting with the Republic since 1987 when a late Paul McGrath winner saved Ireland’s blushes in a 2-1 win en route to Euro 88. .

Online Editors