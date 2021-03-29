| 12.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Luxembourg debacle highlights this Irish generation are struggling in a distressing time warp

Aidan Fitzmaurice

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny and coach Keith Andrews during Saturday night's FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying Group A loss to Luxembourg at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny and coach Keith Andrews during Saturday night's FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying Group A loss to Luxembourg at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny and coach Keith Andrews during Saturday night's FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying Group A loss to Luxembourg at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny and coach Keith Andrews during Saturday night's FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying Group A loss to Luxembourg at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Words matter, and on Saturday night we saw some fighting words from the Ireland captain, not on the pitch but in his post-match press conference.

Seamus Coleman thinks before he speaks or acts. Being left out of the squad for Euro 2012, having his leg broken, being dropped for Stephen Kenny’s first game in charge: they all came Coleman’s way but not a peep of complaint from the Donegal man. But Coleman bared his teeth when he spoke after the horrid surrender at home to Luxembourg, and pointed his anger at the dressing-room by saying that the senior players had let the younger ones down. “As players, we should be disappointed to have Gavin Bazunu’s debut tainted like that,” he said.

There was similar from James Collins who said there were “home truths” spoken in the dressing-room afterwards.

Privacy