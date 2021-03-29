Luxembourg debacle highlights this Irish generation are struggling in a distressing time warp

Words matter, and on Saturday night we saw some fighting words from the Ireland captain, not on the pitch but in his post-match press conference.

Seamus Coleman thinks before he speaks or acts. Being left out of the squad for Euro 2012, having his leg broken, being dropped for Stephen Kenny’s first game in charge: they all came Coleman’s way but not a peep of complaint from the Donegal man. But Coleman bared his teeth when he spoke after the horrid surrender at home to Luxembourg, and pointed his anger at the dressing-room by saying that the senior players had let the younger ones down. “As players, we should be disappointed to have Gavin Bazunu’s debut tainted like that,” he said.

There was similar from James Collins who said there were “home truths” spoken in the dressing-room afterwards.

But where were the harsh words and the home truths while the game was in progress, or even at half-time? Where were the leaders on the field and where was the leadership from the sidelines as the Irish team headed inevitably towards World Cup irrelevance?

Those close to the dressing-room claim that manager Kenny was almost silent after the game and it was left to his assistant, Keith Andrews, to voice the distress of the coaching staff at what they’d seen.

Irish football is now caught in a blame game where there are victims in every corner: events like Saturday night will do the FAI no favours in finding a new sponsor and the game can only add to the misery of an FAI staff who have had their morale battered for two years.

There’s no doubt that Kenny has been let down by some of his players, as Coleman mentioned, while Kenny has also let down players with some very questionable decisions, before and during games. In the middle is the green jersey, being torn apart.

After Euro 2016, it was hoped that a team could be built around a core of players cut from the same cloth: Shane Duffy, Jeff Hendrick and Robbie Brady were all born in the same month, January 1992, and a post-Euros boom was predicted and hoped for, where that trio – buttressed by Matt Doherty, John Egan, Enda Stevens – could lead the side towards greatness.

Hendrick and Duffy watched the entire debacle against Luxembourg from the bench and Brady only contributed off that bench, so they can’t be blamed for that calamity, but that golden era has not come about. Euro 2016 was and still is their peak, while in that time nations like Finland, Luxembourg and Wales have forged a path forwards, leaving Ireland stuck in a distressing time warp with no way out, with Georgia showing against Spain yesterday that they are making headway while Ireland regresses.

Some of Kenny’s detractors maintain that he’s simply not up to the job of international management, the charge sheet expanding with every game. One former international, dubious about Kenny from day one, contacted this writer before the Serbia game, having sparred privately by text message in recent months over Kenny, to say: “I hope this week won’t be a case of I told you so.” He was back in touch seconds after the final whistle against Luxembourg to simply say, “Well?”

Kenny made some serious errors this week. Many of the issues which Kenny has had to face were not of his making and were elements outside his control, such as the Covid scenario.

But issues this week have placed a spotlight on Kenny’s decision-making. He made two key points after the Luxembourg game: that players were struggling with the lack of regular football at club level; and that some players struggled with the physical demands of two games in four days.

If the first is true, why were they picked to play? And on the physical demands, how can that be new information? Even though he has better players available to him, Dragan Stojkovic had to prepare for not two but three qualifiers in a week but factored in fatigue better than Kenny did.

It was also clear at half-time that the Irish formation was not working and needed a switch, but changes that were made seemed to be off the cuff, leaving the XI which finished the game as a mess, a mass of confused players many of whom were out of position. The team needed guidance and none came, Luxembourg’s confidence growing as Ireland’s died.

What was worrying about Saturday’s loss was how two key elements of a unit let each other down, the players who were so insipid and a management team who did not manage the steadily-deteriorating situation.

The international game is proving to be a step too far, a stage too big, a pond too hazardous, for a batch of footballers to cope with. No one can accuse young players like Bazunu or Dara O’Shea or Jason Knight of leaving their country short: they are boys trying to find their way in a harsh adult world, going through defeats that can scar a more hardened soul, let alone a teenager.

Bar Coleman, senior players let the side down by a listless display. There was a time when the booming voice of Ireland captain Mick McCarthy could be heard over the din from a crowd of 40,000 people at Lansdowne Road. The venue had no spectators and yet there was not a peep heard from some of the men in green. Gerson Rodrigues had five Irish bodies around him when he scored, all of them out of position, none close to him, and lessons of the freedom afforded to Dusan Tadic in Belgrade were not learned.

Words can be empty. Before the second leg of the play-off for the last World Cup, against Denmark, captain David Meyler let his heart run away by saying that the opposition “don’t have the character and the heart and the desire that we have.” Denmark would later argue that scoring five goals away from home in a play-off like that showed heart and desire, and Meyler’s comments were used as a motivational tool by the Danish manager.

The desire of an Ireland player goes unquestioned, loyalty evident in James McClean’s decision to turn up for duty last week against the wishes of his club who wanted him to give more time to recovery from a foot injury, Shane Duffy last year showing a similar dedication in the face of injury. Robbie Keane left his grieving family shortly after burying his father to fly to Albania to play for his country as it was important to him.

But a generation of players are clearly struggling to cope with international football. Alan Browne said he “froze” on his debut as the occasion was so big, but only last week he admitted that “I do want to do a lot better than I have been for my country”. He added: “We might be lacking a bit of experience within the squad so it will be a chance for a few of us to pitch in and show our leadership skills within the group.”

Any leadership skills vanished before the red shirt of Luxembourg. Browne (13 caps) and Callum Robinson (17 caps) appear to be no closer to being established internationals now than they were on their debuts. Olivier Thill is of a similar age but looked far more comfortable as an international.

Saturday’s surrender was a new low in a pretty bad run as things have been in decline for a long time: leave out Gibraltar and Ireland have recorded one win in 21 competitive games.

Giovanni Trapattoni moaned that certain players (usually James McCarthy) lacked the “character” to impose themselves on an international game. Trap also explained the frustration of players failing to move up by saying “the shirt is heavy”.

Since 2016, the weight of that shirt has become a heavier burden but senior players failing to perform, and a coaching staff unable to get more out of them, leads us back to those angry but honest words from captain Coleman. And “harsh truths” will not save an already-doomed World Cup bid.