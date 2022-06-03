Luca Connell released by Celtic after unsuccessful three-year stint

A dismal spell at Celtic for one-time Ireland squad member Luca Connell has ended as the club have opted to release him, before he could play a first-team game for the Bhoys.

Connell was in demand in the summer of 2019, having broken into the first team at Bolton Wanderers at the age of 17 while his form and potential also prompted then senior international team manager Mick McCarthy to call up the midfielder for a training camp in Portugal.

That summer Connell decided to join Celtic from Bolton, in a deal costing the Bhoys £350,000 but he struggled to make an impact.

He featured sporadically for their B team and was also loaned out, to lower-league side Queens Park, where he played a role in a promotion success last season.

His lack of game time also cost Connell a place in the Ireland U21 squad, with just three caps at that level.

With his initial three-year deal up, Celtic had the option of extending the contract for another year but they have not done so, and Connell is now a free agent.