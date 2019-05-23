New kid on the block Luca Connell says he would have no hesitation about committing his future to Ireland if Mick McCarthy asks him to play against Denmark or Gibraltar.

New kid on the block Luca Connell says he would have no hesitation about committing his future to Ireland if Mick McCarthy asks him to play against Denmark or Gibraltar.

Luca Connell insists he won't do a 'Declan Rice' as he cancels holiday to team up with Ireland

And he has cancelled his summer holiday to prove the point.

Liverpool-born Connell has come through the Irish underage set-up but it has been reported that the English FA are on the trail of the highly-rated Bolton teenager who is set for a big move this summer.

Mick McCarthy has said he has no intention of sticking Connell on the pitch for a minute in order to tie him down and avoid a Declan Rice situation further down the line.

Indeed, Connell is not even scheduled to be in the squad for the matches with Denmark and Gibraltar.

However, he said yesterday that he has shelved a planned trip to Dubai to be available if needed.

The 18-year-old was coy when asked directly what he would do if Gareth Southgate phoned him up.

But he then stressed that he would not turn down a call from McCarthy if he was asked to come into the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

"I wouldn't hold back," said Connell. "It's once in a lifetime so if you turn that down then not just the gaffer but the team wouldn't be happy with you. I'd take the chance.

"I've cancelled the holiday just in case the gaffer wants me to go," he continued, "That's no problem.

"It's a lot of money but this is an experience that money can't buy. That's no problem for me."

Spurs, Southampton, Brighton, Burnley and Rangers are just five of the clubs keeping tabs on Connell.

He's out of contract at the end of June so prospective buyers would only have to agree a compensation deal with his cash-strapped employers.

Irish Independent