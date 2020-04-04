Loyal Mick McCarthy has put the country first and walks away with his head held high

The first time he walked away from the Ireland job, it was to a chorus of boos, rancour and anger in the air.

Now, 17 years after his first spell ended, there was a hush followed by some virtual applause and praise as, on a previously-quiet and lazy Saturday afternoon with a sporting world starved of real news due to the Covid-19 lockdown gawking on, Mick McCarthy exited the stage and vacated his post as Ireland manager, 138 days after his last match in charge of the team with no clear idea when the Republic of Ireland would play a game again.

McCarthy has admitted that he made a mistake in his first spell as Ireland boss, that he should have read the runes of a nation still infected with a virus imported from Saipan and quit the job immediately after the conclusion of the 2002 World Cup finals campaign, his team on a relative high after a defeat, on penalties, to Spain.

Instead he hung around, hung around too long, and the bad smell from that summer fed into his team, into his own psyche, and horror defeats in Russia and at home to Switzerland saw him ushered out the door.

Now 61, McCarthy is clearly older but also wiser. He could have demanded to see out his contract until July 31st at least, to make a point and retain his pride at a time when there are no matches to prepare for, maybe adopt a "wait and see" policy to try and get that Slovakia playoff played.

He could have played the political game, use his own status, as a former captain as well as manager for two spells, and wallow in the whirlwind of conditions which could have made life uncomfortable for Stephen Kenny and force him to back away from the controversial succession plan, John Delaney's parting gift of crisis to the FAI.

If the matter had gone to the court of public opinion and the question was posed, whether it was only right for McCarthy to be allowed see out the Euro 2020 campaign, McCarthy may have won.

Certainly, the Twitter world in the hours after his exit was confirmed contained a large dollop of doubt as to whether it was right to let McCarthy go, after a run of one defeat in 10 games. But thankfully, decisions are not made on the basis of what comes from the poisoned world of Twitter where a handful of highly-opinionated individuals claim to speak, usually to like-minded people, on behalf of a nation.

He may have looked into the history books and recalled what happened to his own mentor, Jack Charlton, who knew that his own time was up after a playoff loss to Holland in 1995 but still wanted to stay on in the job until February 1996, simply for the honour of celebrating 10 years in charge.

The FAI said no to the 10-year anniversary party and Jack was shunted out the door, a sorry end to a time of glory and McCarthy, only 36 at the time, took over.

Even before he had kicked a ball for Ireland, McCarthy had shown a high degree of loyalty, missing out on his brother's wedding, where McCarthy was due to be best man, so he could play in a friendly against Poland at a half-empty Dalymount Park.

He was loyal as a player, as a young manager first time around, and also in his second spell, McCarthy fulfilling the many, many PR jobs and corporate engagements demanded of him by the FAI, the sideline gigs which so frustrated his predecessor, Martin O'Neill.

And in backing away and accepting that his race was run and that this was now Kenny's time, McCarthy has put the country first, for which he he should be thanked.

The Ireland role was the dream job for McCarthy, though before too much sentiment seeps into the narrative he was very, very well paid. To put it in context, the rival he would have faced in last month's Euro 2020 playoff, Slovakia coach Pavel Hapal, earns €180,000 a year from his employers. McCarthy earned around €1.2million a year, will get a seven-figure sum as his parting gift so he's not leaving with empty pockets. Robbie Keane, on a very good wage at Middlesbrough, is also not poverty-stricken from his time on the FAI staff.

Stubbornness was always a trait of McCarthy, a plain-speaking man who called it as he saw it. Kenny was going to take over so McCarthy hanging on was delaying the inevitable, especially as there is no idea when the Euro 2020 playoffs can be played.

But in opting to go, and go now, McCarthy has saved the FAI a great deal of angst and possible embarrassment. He can walk away with pockets full but head held high.