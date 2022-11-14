Louise Quinn marks 100th cap with goal as comfortable Ireland cruise to win over Morocco

Louise Quinn had scored every one of her 15 international goals with her head but, after leading out her country for the 100th time tonight, she finally changed the habit of a lifetime.

It was also the most bizarre; after lumbering up to try and get her head on a free-kick, her attempted block of Salma Amani’s clearance somehow rebounded into the net from a few yards out.

They all count and this one seemed to matter that much more than all the others.

A standing ovation from the small band of Irish support staff at a curious venue for Ireland’s most recent sporting sensations, the Marbella Football Centre, was prolonged and deserved.

Her bizarre 75th-minute effort was Ireland’s third goal of a performance that produced a headline win but was occasionally erratic; Kyra Carusa added a fourth on her 27th birthday.

Those pair of late strikes bookended the early goals from Megan Campbell and Katie McCabe.

Ireland had thus finished as well as they had started the effort but the sagging period in the middle might have unnerved boss Vera Pauw, who was using this game as a hint of what a much stronger challenge another African side, Nigeria, might provide at next summer’s World Cup.

Ireland got off to a flyer in the second minute, with Campbell’s unmistakeable missile from touch inadvertently setting her up for the opener.

After the Moroccans failed to clear her projectile from the left hand touchline, Denise O’Sullivan returned the ball to her and, from the left hand side of the penalty area, the Drogheda woman curled a delicious effort around Assia Zouhair.

Buoyed by the early fillip, Ireland dominated and added a second in the 14th minute after a superb combination by gilded midfield trinity Aine O’Gorman, O’Sullivan and McCabe.

McCabe’s deft evasion prompted Nkia Mazrouai to hack the Arsenal star down on the edge of the area.

She almost apologetically celebrated the conversion, a scruffy and meek attempt that was smuggled beneath the diving Assia.

Louise Quinn was handed the captaincy on her 100th appearance as Ireland made just one change from their famous Glasgow win last month, with Barrett, whose famous goal clinched World Cup qualification, coming in for Heather Payne.

With full-backs Jess Finn and Megan Campbell pushed high, Ireland enjoyed a rare command of both possession and territory, perhaps predictably against a side ranked over 50 places below them.

O’Gorman raided down the right and McCabe almost got a head to the inch-perfect cross but was penalised for infringing on the keeper.

The Moroccans, initially fitful and guileless, gradually grew into the game and they were allowed to by Irish laxity.

Dangerous forward pair Anissa Belksami and Salma Amani combined and although the latter blasted over, the genesis of the chance was disturbing. McCabe had been guilty of over-playing before being mugged of possession; and then the defence was unable to re-set, Diane Caldwell making a poor error while Quinn also could have done better to prevent the shot.

McCabe and Gorman had by now switched flanks but to no real obvious benefit to the side’s waning influence.

Once again, their impatience on the ball and lack of clarity in decision-making remains a barrier to them becoming a side who can be comfortable in possession for sustained periods.

Salma then shot wide before Ireland, spurred on by Lily Agg’s driving influence in midfield, briefly returned to life.

Her dizzying, dribbling run through a maze of red shirts produced a shot which, though not aggressive, was accurate, and Assia tipped it around the post.

From the resultant corner, Assia’s poor punch was almost punished by Agg but her volley flashed wide of the relieved net-minder’s goal.

The 2-2 draw in Friday’s unofficial meeting, in which Ireland’s shadow side featured more prominently, was apparently a feisty effort.

There were clearly a few international grievances lingering.

Sofia Bouftini earned a yellow for poleaxing Jamie Finn with a late challenge, Anissa landed an errant elbow on Quinn’s chin.

McCabe, as ever, was also a target and she was involved in an unruly tussle with Sana Daoudi.

The Irishwoman was awarded the free but other officials might have decreed her attempted flick – in men’s World Cup week, shades of Beckham and Simeone in 1998 – as being worthy of a little more attention.

She would eventually enter Jason Barcelo’s book in trash time for leaving her studs on the Moroccan captain Elodie Nahla Nakkach.

Despite the Moroccan’s increasing influence, Courtney Brosnan was untested until clutching a long-range effort from Sofia; she then rolled the ball straight to Sabbah Seghir who tested her reflexes once more.

Ireland were descending into a rabble.

It didn’t get much better after the break, despite quick-fire early chances from McCabe’s excellent free-kick, tipped over by the busy Assia, and Barrett’s close-range effort from which she should have done better.

Pauw made a quarter of switches on the hour mark in order to stem the malaise; including birthday girl Carusa, whose second international goal wrapped up a win that was comfortable, if not always convincing.

Republic of Ireland – Brosnan; Finn, Fahey, Quinn, Caldwell (Nolan 80), Campbell (Mustaki 62); O’Gorman (Larkin HT), Agg, O’Sullivan (Clancy 62), McCabe; Barrett (Carusa 62).

Morocco – A Zouhair; M Atiq, DS Ouzraoui, M Yasmin, R Mazrouai; S Seghir (I Bouhirat), S Bouftin (H Jibilou 77), S Daoudi (M Hassani 61), EN Nakkach; S Amani, A Belkasmi.

Referee: Jason Barcelo (Gibraltar)