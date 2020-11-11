London Calling: How Ireland have fared in past six meetings with England at Wembley

May 8, 1957 (World Cup qualifier)

England (Taylor 3, Atyeo 2) 5 Ireland (Curtis) 1

IRELAND: Alan Kelly (Drumcondra), Don Donovan (Everton), Noel Cantwell (West Ham), Peter Farrell (Everton, captain), Gerry Mackey (Shamrock Rovers), Pat Saward (Aston Villa), Alf Ringstead (Sheffield United), Liam Whelan (Manchester United), Dermot Curtis (Bristol City), Arthur Fitzsimons (MIddlesbrough), Joe Haverty (Arsenal).

Alan Kelly: “I came to collect a corner-kick by Tom Finney. I got both hands on the ball, next thing I remember I was sitting in the back of the net being helped up by Noel Cantwell. All the white shirts were streaming back to the halfway line so I thought I’d ask the obvious question. Was it a goal, I asked Noel Cantwell? ‘Yes, son,’ he replied. ‘And the next time you come for a cross, get your knees up’.”

September 8, 1976 (friendly)

England (Pearson) 1 Ireland (Daly) 1

IRELAND: Mick Kearns (Walsall), Paddy Mulligan (WBA), Dave O’Leary (Arsenal), Mick Martin (WBA), Jimmy Holmes (Coventry), Gerry Daly (Derby), John Giles (WBA, captain), Liam Brady (Arsenal), Steve Heighway (Liverpool), Don Givens (QPR), Terry Conroy (Stoke).

Liam Brady: “We drew 1-1 with England in a game we should have won. That game was my first at Wembley, I was told what to expect: the atmosphere, the sheer size of the place. John Giles was no stranger there and he made sure we were prepared. What he did not expect was to discover that there seemed to be more Irish fans than England fans in the stadium.

“Giles was outstanding on the night. He pulled the game our way and we played a creative, studied type of football. England struggled to get possession and I remember how devastated they would be if we could stick just one goal past Ray Clemence. You could sense that the England side was anxious.

“Stuart Pearson somehow deflected a ball from the right inside Mick Kearns’ post to give England the lead and most neutrals expected us to break out and go at them, forgetting all our carefully-laid plans.

The England triumph did not materialise because we did not abandon our plans. We continued building carefully, using the ball from midfield and producing sudden changes of pace near the England area.

“We really should have scored before Gerry Daly equalised from the penalty spot and we should have wrapped it up after that. But I believe the Ireland team announced its arrival as a potential international force that night.”





February 6, 1980 (Euro qualifier)

England (Keegan 2) 2 Ireland 0

IRELAND: Gerry Peyton (Fulham), Chris Hughton (Spurs), Dave O’Leary (Arsenal), Mark Lawrenson (Brighton), Ashley Grimes (Manchester U), Gerry Daly (Derby), Tony Grealish (Luton), Liam Brady (Arsenal, captain), Fran O’Brien (Philadelphia Furies), Steve Heighway (Liverpool), Frank Stapleton (Arsenal). Subs: Ron Healey (Cardiff), Pierce O’Leary (Shamrock Rovers)

John Giles: “I was very happy with the performance, remember it’s still a young side, we just needed a goal before Keegan scored his second. We played as well as we could with the players at our disposal. I thought David O’Leary and Mark Lawrenson were excellent at the back, and Brady and Stapleton played well.

“Brady had the game of his life, his performance overall as a midfield player was better than Keegan. Liam was less spectacular than he can be but his work-rate, the number of times he got on the ball, the manner in which he dictated the match all showed a growing maturity and responsibility which had been hitherto lacking.

“There were some deficiencies in our performance but overall we showed composure and organisation of a very high order and that’s precisely what I have been trying to achieve since I became Ireland manager.”

Frank Stapleton: “I was unlucky with a header in the second half, overall I thought we played well.”

Chris Hughton: “Keegan’s second goal was a killer, without him they looked like a poor side.”





March 26, 1985 (friendly)

England (Steven, Lineker) 2 Ireland (Brady) 1

IRELAND: Packie Bonner (Celtic), Chris Hughton (Spurs), Mick McCarthy (Manchester City), Mark Lawrenson (Liverpool), Jim Beglin (Liverpool), Paul McGrath (Manchester United), Gary Waddock (QPR), Liam Brady (Inter Milan), Ronnie Whelan (Liverpool), Frank Stapleton (Manchester United), Eamonn O’Keeffe (Port Vale). Subs: Dave O’Leary (Arsenal), Kevin O’Callaghan (Portsmouth), John Byrne (QPR).

Eoin Hand: “Although it was a close game, it ended in a disappointing 2-1 defeat for us. This game was another example of the FAI’s lax approach to organisation. I had missed out on the honour (of Wembley) as a player as my international career ended before we played them there in 1976. I was excited now to have the opportunity to manage my country in this historic stadium. The accommodation arranged for us in London had, once more, been dire.

“When we arrived at the hotel there were not enough rooms available to us. The FAI had forgotten to book a room for my assistant, Terry Conroy. He had no choice but to sling his bag over his back and find himself accommodation in another hotel.

“It quickly became clear that what we were being put up in was a budget-grade establishment, and that was being generous. It was a favourite of package-tour organisers, with large groups of tourists everywhere you looked, there was no hope of privacy for our stay.

“The hotel was also a construction site, major renovations were being carried out to the building and there was an incessant din of hammering and drilling. Most of our players like to take an afternoon nap on the day of an evening match. Not in this hotel.

“Then the FAI treasurer, Joe Delaney, and I spent a wasted day contacting London hotels to hastily find alternative accommodation. That was the dispiriting routine that the FAI put you through, you wanted to think about football but instead you found yourself ringing hotel receptionists the day before playing England at Wembley.”

March 27, 1991 (Euro qualifier)

England (Dixon) 1 Ireland (Quinn) 1

IRELAND: Packie Bonner (Celtic), Denis Irwin (Manchester Utd), Dave O’Leary (Arsenal), Kevin Moran (Blackburn, captain), Steve Staunton (Liverpool), Ray Houghton (Liverpool), Paul McGrath (Aston Villa), Andy Townsend (Chelsea), Kevin Sheedy (Everton), John Aldridge (Real Sociedad), Niall Quinn (Manchester City). Sub: Tony Cascarino (Aston Villa).

Jack Charlton: “The draw was pleasing, certainly I’d have settled for it beforehand, England are World Cup semi-finalists. The attitude of the players was first-class and the way they recovered after conceding an early goal shows the spirit there is in the squad. For the goal we conceded, a lot was made of Steve Staunton’s headed clearance that went straight to Lee Dixon.

"Afterwards I told Steve, in that situation it is always better to play safe and put the ball out of play, but it’s a lesson Steve will learn. In the end we should have beaten England and had we done so I am sure we would have been in a very strong position.

"Graham Taylor said after Wembley that the Republic of Ireland are one of the most difficult nations to face in international football, that pleased me greatly.”





May 29, 2013 (friendly)

England (Lampard) 1 Ireland (Long) 1

IRELAND: David Forde (Millwall); Seamus Coleman (Everton), John O’Shea (Sunderland), Sean St Ledger (Leicester City), Stephen Kelly (Reading); Jonathan Walters (Stoke City), James McCarthy (Wigan), Glenn Whelan (Stoke), Aiden McGeady (Spartak Moscow); Shane Long (WBA), Robbie Keane (LA Galaxy, captain). Subs: Simon Cox (Nottingham Forest), James McClean (Sunderland), Jeff Hendrick (Derby County), Conor Sammon (Derby County).

Robbie Keane: “We had 11,000 Irish fans but the way they behaved themselves and sang was a credit to them. You could easily have had a few people come over here for the wrong reasons but they all behaved themselves, and credit to both sets of fans.

“It was great to be in front, just a pity we didn’t keep the lead for a bit longer. But 1-1 was a good result for everyone.”

