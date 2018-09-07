Liverpool's teenage goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher trains with Irish senior squad after Welsh drubbing

Liverpool 's teenage goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has linked up with the Irish senior squad as the team trained in Wales this afternoon.

Martin O'Neill's men slipped to an embarrassing 4-1 defeat away to Wales in their opening UEFA Nations League tie in Cardiff last night.

Earlier this year 19-year-old Kelleher signed a new long-term deal with Liverpool, with manager Jurgen Klopp confirming at the start of the season that the Irishman is now seen as part of the Premier League club's senior squad alongside Simon Mignolet and new signing Alisson Becker.

The Corkman was also given significant game time during Liverpool's pre-season clashes with Blackburn, Manchester City and Manchester United.

While Kelleher is yet to make a full senior appearance with the Reds, he is one of the few Irish youngsters on the books at a Premier League club, and there could also soon be an opportunity for the teenager at international level, with the current Irish number one Darren Randolph now 31.

Liverpool number two Simon Mignolet meanwhile withdrew from the Belgium squad for their games with Iceland and Scotland through injury, and should that prove serious enough to keep him out of action it could pave the way for Kelleher to make the Liverpool squad for the first time in a competitive fixture when the Reds clash with Tottenham next Saturday.

Great to have Ireland underage and @LFC goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher join the senior squad for training in Wales this afternoon! #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/Q7QiCnjCms — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) September 7, 2018

