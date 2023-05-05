Liverpool’s Niamh Fahey and Leanne Kiernan take massive steps towards making Ireland’s World Cup squad

Liverpool's Leanne Kiernan has been out of action since last September. — © Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Ireland internationals Niamh Fahey and Leanne Kiernan can take a massive step towards Ireland’s squad for the summer World Cup this weekend as they are due to line out for Liverpool after lengthy absences due to injury.

Kiernan has been sidelined since September, forcing her to miss the vast majority of the club season with the Reds as well as the last three international camps, while Fahey has been out since January. Liverpool have just three games left in the WSL season but both Ireland players could feature against Manchester City on Sunday and then get more game time before the season ends.

"Niamh trained on Tuesday and Leanne Kiernan trained on Tuesday. They'll both be in today and training tomorrow (Saturday), so hopefully they will be available for selection,” Reds manager Matt Beard said today ahead of the City clash.

"I don't know how long they'll be available for but it's great just to have them back on the training pitch and in and around the girls.

"It's great to have Leanne back. She's such a bubbly character, she's an infectious personality. What I love about Leanne is her work ethic and she definitely knows where the goal is and obviously her pace is a threat for any team.

"It's great to have her back on the training pitch and in and around the girls. Hopefully we can get her enough minutes to be available for Ireland at the World Cup."

Ireland manager Vera Pauw had stated that long-term injury victims like Fahey, Kiernan and Chloe Mustaki were still in her plans for the World Cup but she had stressed the need for all players to prove their fitness at club level before the final squad was selected.

Kiernan had made a comeback from a serious groin injury to feature for Bristol City in the final two games of their season as they won promotion back to the top flight.