Liverpool vow to get Leanne Kiernan back ‘fit and healthy’ to fulfill World Cup dream with Ireland

The Republic of Ireland's Leanne Kiernan is in a race against time to be fit for this summer's World Cup.

Liverpool insist they will do all they can to get Ireland international Leanne Kiernan back from injury in time for the World Cup finals, but manager Matt Beard admits that Cavan native is in a battle to be fit.

Kiernan (23) is an important part of Vera Pauw’s squad when fit but she has not played for club or country since she suffered an ankle injury on the opening day of the WSL season, forcing her to miss the dramatic finale of World Cup qualification.

Following surgery, her club had hoped to see Kiernan back in action in February, but now boss Beard admits that a return is still more than two months away, so Kiernan will miss the April international camp.

“She is, at the earliest, 10 weeks away, unfortunately. She has had a couple of setbacks when she has been back running on the pitch.

“We have had a couple of different scans just to try to get to the bottom of what’s happening. Obviously she had an injection to try to settle the area around the heel and the ankle. I think we are at the point now where the main thing is we just get her back fit and healthy,” Beard said.

“I know with the World Cup looming we wanted to get her back before the end of the season and give her minutes. But I think the key thing now is the type of injury she has had, which is a serious one, is we just get her back fit and healthy.

"If that is before the end of the season then it gives her the opportunity potentially to stake a claim for the World Cup. But if not, then it will be about getting her right for the summer and pre-season.”

Pauw already expects that Ellen Molloy and Jess Ziu will not be fit in time for the summer while Chloe Mustaki and Savannah McCarthy are also in a battle to prove their fitness.