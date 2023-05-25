Liverpool duo Niamh Fahey and Leanne Kiernan hope to have proven fitness to Irish boss Vera Pauw

Liverpool hope that Irish duo Niamh Fahey and Leanne Kiernan have already proved their fitness for the summer World Cup finals by making a return to action with the Reds following injury.

Fahey started, while Kiernan came off the bench, for the Reds in their 3-3 draw with Aston Villa last weekend and both are expected to feature in the final game of the season, away to second-placed Manchester United on Sunday.

It was Fahey’s first game since January while Kiernan had not played since September due to an ankle injury, and boss Matt Beard knows it’s important for the duo to have game time under their belts with the World Cup finals in mind.

"It was great to give some minutes to Niamh Fahey and Leanne Kiernan,” Beard said.

"I’m delighted for Leanne. She’s had so many obstacles in her way to get back fit because she was aiming to be back around February-March time. She has got a game and that will hopefully show the Republic of Ireland manager that she is fit again, the same with Niamh, so I’m delighted for both players.”

There is a fresh concern over new recruit, Manchester United defender Aoife Mannion, as her club boss today said she has suffered “a small tweak” to her knee but added that Mannion should be fit for the World Cup.

Meanwhile, Irish pair Megan Connolly and Megan Walsh have been let go by Brighton, the Seagulls releasing five senior players at the end of the season.