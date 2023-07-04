Lily Agg not rushing to find new club after London City Lionesses exit, who she claims are ‘a bit of a shambles’

Irish midfielder keeps focus on World Cup challenge after leaving club

Lily Agg says she is in no rush to sort out her next career move after leaving a London City.

The 29-year-old midfielder has pleaded with former club London City Lionesses to get their house in order or face the prospect of liquidation.

Agg, who will feature in Thursday night’s France farewell friendly for the Irish World Cup squad in Tallaght Stadium, was one of a host of players to have left the club this week.

She had been one of the first to join them when they broke away from the Millwall Lionesses in 2019 and developed as a fully professional club.

However, after a few near misses in the race for promotion, the club once managed by Dubliner Lisa Fallon might be on the brink of going out of business.

“It was my decision,” Agg told independent.ie.

“I’d been there four years, and to be honest, it’s a bit of a shambles behind the scenes at the moment. There’ll be a lot more leaving,” she claimed.

“It’s reached its maximum potential, unfortunately. I need to move on to a new challenge myself and I’m looking forward to that now.

“if we were ever going to win the league, it was last year, but we fell short, so it’s time to move on.

“We’ve no staff, only two players are contracted. They’re moving 50 miles away to a new location, nobody knows what the finances are like. It’s an unsteady ship.

“I’m unattached now and having a few different conversations. I’m open to anywhere really and it’s good to have talks but there are no decisions yet. I’m trying to focus on the World Cup.”

The squad sent an email to owner Diane Culligan last week to outline their frustrations.

"As you are no doubt aware, we all find ourselves facing a critical challenge that threatens the very existence of our beloved club.

"With the increasing lack of staff in key roles, a small number of players contracted, the ongoing management of injured players, the question of a manager still to be addressed, and the financial instability with the last payday, the team is filled with much doubt and a shadow of uncertainty has been cast over the club.

"In these challenging times, we as a team want to respectfully plead with you to think of the future and explore alternative ways to run this club.

"The harsh reality is that without immediate action due to pre-season looming, we risk undoing all the great work that you and London City Lionesses have achieved, and also put the future of players currently contracted to the club at risk.

"By seeking new owners and investors who can inject much-needed financial stability, we can secure the longevity of our team."

The club, though, have appeared to have responded to the players concerns, announcing on Tuesday that experienced Italian Carolina Morace has been appointed as the new head coach of the London City Lionesses on a two-year deal.

"I’m delighted to have been appointed the new Head Coach of London City Lionesses," said Morace.

“This is a very exciting opportunity to join a female-led football club who are paving the way for women and girls to realise their footballing ambitions and I look forward to playing my part in London City's journey.”

The coach has an impressive CV, managing the Canadian and Italian national teams, and was an international player herself.

Meanwhile, Irish international Eleanor-Ryan Doyle has been signed by Durham FC after leaving Birmingham City.

A prolific scorer throughout her career, the 25-year-old broke through at Peamount United making the move to DLR Waves.

After 11 goals in her one season with the Waves, the forward made her return to Peamount United and netted 42 times during a goal-laden spell at Greenogue.

That fine form caught the eye of many and Ryan-Doyle was handed a senior Republic of Ireland call-up for their trip to face the USA in August 2019 – just months after the American side had lifted the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

And it wasn’t long before the Barclays Women’s Super League clubs came calling, with the striker joining Birmingham City in 2021.

Ryan-Doyle has spent the last two years at St Andrew’s and also spent time on loan with Coventry last term – where she netted twice in just four games.

And now, the former Irish youth international is ready to embark on her new chapter at Maiden Castle.

“I’m really excited to be here,” she said.

“It’s a really exciting season for me and I’m ready to get started now with Durham.

“I’m a forward and I like to score goals. I work hard and will always do whatever I can for the team.”

“I also know the fanbase here are great – they get big numbers home and away – so I’m excited to see that too.”