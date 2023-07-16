Lily Agg: Driven by the love of place and the strength of those who came before

Attacker took a convoluted route to her place in Ireland’s team

Green has coloured the life of Lily Agg. It is there every time she comes to Dublin when she cannot wait for the big bird to descend from the clouds, the fluffy drapes of the sky slowly withdrawing to reveal an island of rising emerald.

She will wear green on her jersey, parade her talents on its turf. It is a reminder of the family that once was, the family that now is, and maybe the family that one day will be.

“I’ve always loved coming here and I would love to live here when I retire,” says the 29-year-old midfielder. “It’s got the best of everything really — except Dublin, I couldn’t afford that — but it’s a place that means so much to me.”

Without it, she would never have had the opportunity to play football for Ireland, thanks to her grandmother, Breda Greene, who lived in Cobh before emigrating a half-century ago to become a nurse, beloved by all.

And so Greene — the name, as well as the colour — would shape her entire existence.

Until Agg returned here last September, scoring the winning goal against Finland that guaranteed Ireland a World Cup qualification play-off, it had been more than 25 years since she had set foot on Irish soil. Just a kid then, surrounded by blankets of green and love.

“My memories are scant, apart from the colours, and every night, kneeling by the bed with the rosary beads in a room surrounded by roses. ‘God bless all those less fortunate.’ No wonder she became a nurse.”

Breda moved to Kent and married Alan; they looked like Taylor and Burton in their wedding photo. Their daughter, Ruth, would have four kids. They were a tight-knit family, all the more so because there wasn’t a father around in Lily’s early years.

At just 60, Breda was taken from them. She got cancer but, in a grim irony given her own vocation, her care was poor. Side effects from chemotherapy, and an undiagnosed perforated bowel, contributed to an unnecessarily premature, painful death. The rosary beads and roses accompanied her in the coffin.

“She always put herself before others,” says Agg softly. “It makes me sad she was taken when I was just 11. It was not pleasant. The treatment at the time wasn’t great and that’s probably why my mum pursued her career. She had seen what happened to her mother. She became a head and neck cancer specialist for Macmillan, trying to help similar sufferers. Things have changed now.

“I see my mum in my grandma. They were best friends and it’s like that with me and my mum, too. We share a lot of the same traits. Out of the four kids, I’m more like grandma in terms of that kindness but also ambition.”

That motivation, fuelled by these three strong, determined women, would serve to begin a sporting journey which would, one day, return her heart to the ancient home.

Sadly, Breda would never see her granddaughter fulfil her dream. But her distant family in Cobh eventually would. There was no strong male figure in Agg’s young life and yet somehow she ended up with a ball at her feet before she even started school.

Lily Agg with her Sky player of the match award after the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 qualifier match between Republic of Ireland and Finland at Tallaght Stadium

​“My older sister Daisy wanted every Barbie, but I wanted Lego, Action Man and football. When I went into a shop, I went to the boys’ section.”

Her mum took her to a reluctant Eastbourne Borough, and on a Saturday morning, she started with the C team. By the evening, she was with the As.

“Later, when mum met my stepdad, he took me a lot then, taught me how to head, and all that. And to be honest, I get my aggressiveness from him, kicking the boys before they kicked me, so I owe him a lot for that. But, yeah, football was just in me. I did go to gymnastics and dancing, but apparently, I was just terrible.”

She was good enough by her mid-teens to be courted by her childhood sweethearts Chelsea, and the dominant team of that age, the Arsenal of Irishwomen Emma Byrne, Yvonne Tracy and Ciara Grant.

“Casey Stoney really wanted me at Chelsea,” she recalls of her first significant life choice. “I played higher up back then and got a hat-trick in the trial game. But then I was one of the few in our group to get a trial at Arsenal. So then you’re thinking, why would I settle for Chelsea?”

It wasn’t as easy as all that, though. Neither Arsenal Women nor the WSL were the behemoths in 2009 they are now. Kids had to pay to play and after adding up fees and digs, the €6k was beyond the reach of a single mother of four.

And so her local community pitched in to help raise the cash. She played for the England under 17s and 19s, but an Arsenal breakthrough eluded her.

“I got into the first-team at 16, but there were legends ahead of me, like Kelly Smith and Rachel Yankey. Maybe I might have done better at Chelsea. But it’s small margins. I don’t regret it. You have to trust your journey. I went to university, qualified as a teacher. And now I have made it to a World Cup.”

She admits the early fire dimmed, but reality also bit — few sustained a living from the sport.

Combining teaching alongside playing with an emerging Brighton, politics ended her time there, left out of a play-off final despite being the player of the season and top scorer.

She went to Germany for a year, founding a clothing company (Soccerlella, now a talent agency), with Ashley Brown, before returning to Charlton.

​“Did I waste two years enjoying it rather than pushing myself to the level I could have been?” It seems such an odd question to ask, you tell her. “It’s so hard. I’m a competitor. I was looking at the WSL, thinking I’m as good as them. But I trust where I am now. I’ve been at this a long time.”

Ireland had fleetingly entered the picture almost a decade ago when former international Sophie Perry had mentioned it to her. “She joked that she didn’t want me to take her place!” Agg dithered and perhaps coloured by her Arsenal experience, never fully believed she could truly step up to that level again.

Instead, like mother and grandmother, she went into a caring profession, teaching, and then a serpentine soccer journey to Europe and back.

She had joined the newly formed London City Lionesses in 2019 and it was only a year later, when Dubliner Lisa Fallon was appointed manager, the lure of home became real.

“My mum had probably been more pushy than I was about it, for years. Then Lisa kind of kicked it all off. Vera Pauw liked the look of my clips and that was it.”

She scored on her debut 13 months ago in a friendly against the Philippines in Turkey. But it was the crucial qualifier against Finland at home where she really made her mark.

Ironically, she had come on for the injured Ruesha Littlejohn before half-time and this pair will battle it out for the final midfield slot in the World Cup opener against Australia on Thursday morning.

Hailed forward by assistant coach Tom Elmes, she bravely connected with Megan Connolly’s free-kick to effectively clinch a World Cup play-off.

Lily Agg playing in the friendly against France before the departure to Australia

If, at times, she still feels like an outsider, that moment surely enraptured her to a new audience; in the farewell friendly against France, the gathering of her Cobh clan confirming it.

A serious ankle injury in the spring threatened to unravel the fairytale — “I was crying my eyes out because I thought that was it” — but fate wasn’t paying attention to those indefatigable traits that drive these determined Agg women.

In the past, she’s suffered a fractured knee, a broken arm, a snapped nose septum ... nothing, it seems, was going to stop her fulfil the dreams of generations.

“Without this happening, I mean, I’d still speak to Michael and Stephen and all my cousins, but we’d never have been as close as this. It’s priceless, really. How things can sometimes fall apart and then are put back together again. And they all know how proud Breda would have been.”

Beside her bed in Brisbane lies a “stash” of memorabilia to remind her of home, Ireland and grandma.

Rosary beads. Breda’s girl guides cert. A childhood drawing. And the Bible, in which she had underlined the words now etched forever in ink on Lily Agg’s right arm. “To love is to give all of oneself.”

How can she know any other way when it is all she has ever known?