‘Liam Scales is next one in on the left and Michael Duffy is pushing strong’ – LOI stalwarts on Ireland standby

SHAMROCK Rovers defender Liam Scales is next in line for a call-up for the left back position with the Ireland senior team, manager Stephen Kenny has revealed.

And the Ireland boss also feels that Scales, who is close to a move to Celtic, and Dundalk man Michael Duffy could get a call-up over the next week depending on the injury situation as the Republic face into three World Cup qualifiers in six days.

Dundalk have Sonny Nattestad (Faroe Islands) and Raivis Jurkovskis (Lativa) on World Cup duty with their national teams next week but they could also potentially lose Duffy for next week's vital league game against Waterford if he gets the nod from Kenny.

Kenny has called previously home-based players such as Danny Mandroiu, Graham Burke and Aaron McEneff into his squad though the former Dundalk boss has yet to cap a current League of Ireland in his time in charge of the side. Scales and Duffy were close to making the cut this week for the 25-man squad and remain on standby, Scales an option at left back given the absence through injury of Enda Stevens.

“Liam Scales is next one in on the left side," Kenny said today.

"James McClean and Ryan Manning have obviously played a lot of games in that position. It’s a new position for Liam, left-wing back. He’s always been a left centre-back. I played him left-back in fact against Italy with the U21s. So he has really developed very well at Shamrock Rovers this year and scored some very good goals. He’s probably next one in there, Ryan Manning has done very well in that position for Swansea for a while now.

"Michael Duffy is the other one pushing strong and was very close to the squad. He could still feature over the three games, depending on how it goes.”