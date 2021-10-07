| 19.6°C Dublin

Liam Scales called into Ireland squad for World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan

Aidan Fitzmaurice in Baku

UNCAPPED defender Liam Scales has been drafted into the Ireland squad as defensive cover for Saturday's World Cup tie in Azerbaijan.

Swansea City left back Ryan Manning was an injury doubt ahead of the Ireland camp and the Galway native was forced to withdraw, so Stephen Kenny has called up Scales to increase his options at the back. Scales (23) was added to the squad in the September triple header and has since made his first team debut for Celtic. He was a regular at U-21 level under Kenny and his versatility, able to play at full back, wing back or central defence, is a bonus for Kenny.

Ireland arrived in Baku late on Wednesday and will train today and tomorrow ahead of Saturday's qualifier at the Olympic Stadium.

