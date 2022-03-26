'Let's put some perspective on this' - Stephen Kenny defends start of his tenure as Ireland continue to improve

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny claimed criticism of his first year as Ireland boss was unjustified, as his improving side offered up more rays of hope in a thrilling 2-2 draw against Belgium at the Aviva Stadium.

Substitute Alan Browne gave Ireland a deserved draw against the side sitting at No.1 in the FIFA rankings, with Chiedozie Ogbene catching the eye as he scored Ireland's first goal and set up the second for Browne.

It was another encouraging performance from Ireland, in the first match played since Kenny signed a contract to continue in his role.

And a year after his darkest moment in the job came with a defeat against Luxembourg, he opted to seize the moment to challenge the narrative around the start of his tenure.

"Let's put some perspective on this," he said, speaking to Sky Sports. "When I took over, we played a play-off against Slovakia and we were outstanding out there, dominating possession before losing on penalties.

"For the next two camps, we were minus ten players on both occasions for Covid-related reasons, so that is tough to carry.

"Now we have put 15 players in the squad over the last year that have come through our own system in Ireland, that we have nourished and all of a sudden we have a squad and competition for places.

"We need to improve again, but we have shown against Portugal and Serbia here, as well as in this game against Belgium, we have shown that we have quality and a togetherness.

"Now we need to step up against Lithuania (on Tuesday night)."

Kenny went on to suggest his players are now adopting the brand of pressing football he has been promoting since he took over as Ireland boss in 2020.

"It was an intriguing game, the players did brilliantly overall," he added.

"We are disappointed with the goals we conceded but to play the number one team and have the character to come back twice, and we had one cleared off the line, so overall it was a really good tactical game.

"Our pressing was relentless and forced a lot of mistakes and we were composed in possession. We have to look to continue to improve and that was a good performance."

Kenny added that he was very impressed with how Ireland went about their business.

"It was a high technical standard game. It was end to end really overall. I’m disappointed by both goals we conceded. I thought the determination and quality we showed to come back and score the two goals was hugely encouraging. To win the game would not have flattered us at all," Kenny said.

"There was the clearance off line where we probably should have scored after half-time. We would have gone 2-1 up at that critical moment. I was really pleased overall with the performance of the players."

The game was marking the century of the FAI - who were established 101 years ago - and Kenny drew on the sense of history from holding the world's best-rated side to a draw.

"It was the centenary game, 100 years of the association," Kenny said.

"All the great players who played for Ireland, all the great and high profile players, everyone wore that jersey with great distinction, and we wanted the players to do that justice, particularly against the world No 1, that was important, to have a capacity crowd was amazing, the passion of the crowd, the players fed off that and they wanted to keep up the unbeaten run and the good run we've had over the last 11 games.

"We played some good teams in that run, Serbia, Portugal twice and Belgium, so it was important to keep that going and try to get a momentum. The Nations League games in June and September are important and we want to build momentum for that."

Kenny also hailed the impact of defender John Egan.

"I thought John Egan changed a lot in that period. His press from left centre-back was so aggressive. He made critical challenges and forced them onto the back foot," Kenny said.

"I felt he was very influential when we needed someone to be, both in terms of spectacular challenges, jumping from the halfway line to 25 yards from their goal in tackles, and also to carry the ball out and be able to use it as well. They dropped a striker into midfield which gave us a problem possession wise.

"Shane Duffy was our spare man in that period but once we got the goal we were on top in that period and in the second half. They had to come at us. We showed more quality then as well because we were inconsistent with our passing in the opening period but had some good passes in the second half.

"It wasn't just John. For the chance we should have scored at the start of the second half, Seamus actually broke 25 yards from their goal, intercepted and put a really nice pass in. We just couldn’t get a finish on it.

"So from that aspect of things we were quite aggressive in being able to get in front of our man and we committed players to a high press.

"Our pressing was relentless and they struggled to get out in that period. That requires a huge amount of energy and you can't carry one player even slightly against a team of that quality in that situation. We were willing to leave ourselves one against one at the back.

"We don't want to be in a low block playing against them. You could play a mid block against them and not get out and it's a slow death. We're not having that, we don't want that. We want to try and affect the game."