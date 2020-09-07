| 12°C Dublin

Lethargic Ireland come up short at both ends of pitch

Ireland 0 Finland 1

Close

Callum Robinson has a shot saved by Finland goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky during last night’s UEFA Nations League clash at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Daniel McDonnell

For a variety of reasons, this was not the Aviva Stadium introduction that Stephen Kenny had in mind.

This defeat to Finland is a reminder that a team described as a work in progress needs a lot of work.

Before boarding his flight home, the victorious Finnish boss Markku Kanerva spoke in generalities about the physical threat posed by Ireland, the stereotypical view that Kenny wants to shake off.

